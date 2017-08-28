We are getting very close to the release of Justice League and, while we've seen a good chunk of footage, there are still many burning questions fans have. Considering that Joss Whedon is still busy editing and doing reshoots, we may not know the answers to some of those questions until the movie gets here. But we have answers to a few big questions today, starting with the movie's timeline. It looks like Justice League is going to pick up right where Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice left off.

According to We Got This Covered, the latest issue of Total Film magazine has a pretty extensive write up on Justice League. The magazine describes the movie as a "direct sequel" to Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and even describes how the movie opens up. Here's how Total Film explains it.

"Superman in the grave after sacrificing himself during the battle against Doomsday. Batman and Wonder Woman are gathered in mourning before Steppenwolf makes himself known, leaving the duo to team up with other enhanced heroes."

That isn't incredibly surprising, but it does mean that Superman probably isn't going to be dead for all that long by the time he is somehow resurrected to help deal with Steppenwolf in Justice League. It is unlikely that this changed at all due to the reshoots that have been taking place under the direction of Joss Whedon, who had to step in and take over following Zack Snyder's departure after a personal tragedy forced him to step away. Another report from Superhero News claims that these reshoots are exactly as intended and the only reason they have taken so long is because actor's schedules have made things difficult.

"As of right now, despite the fact that there's been some extended time and it's like 'ok, if this is still, why are they still doing shoots on this,' there's been a lot of downtime in between shooting because of people's schedules, they have not been shooting this entire time. The amount of content that has been shot and is being shot is still pretty much what they expected and figured was going to be happening. They haven't said 'oh, we need to add additional, we need to do a whole bunch more,' or anything like that at this point, so, the footage and the amount of footage in the film, as of right now, the majority of the footage that you're going to see on the screen is still the footage that was previously shot during principal photography... I know I've seen people worried and say 'why is it taking so long,' it's because this is post, this is reshooting and filming that requires people's schedules to line up, getting things in order, so it has not been as easy as they expected it to be when this was all being planned months ago."

Much has been made of these Justice League reshoots, with one report even saying an early cut of Justice League was "unwatchable." That's not a good thing to hear for a movie that is coming out on November 17. But Joss Whedon isn't coming in at the wishes of Warner Bros. to put out a dumpster fire, according to this report. The additional scenes he wrote were at Zack Snyder's request, which is likely why he was asked to finish up the movie.

"...it's mostly new footage, the reshoots, and some people insist the terminology doesn't matter and that 'reshoots' is common, well no, the terminology does matter to people that make movies and know what these things are, and it matters if you're saying something's a 'reshoot' when it's not a reshoot, that matters, but to the extent that that's just a technicality, the shoots and reshoots combined that are happening and then the also pickups to fill some stuff in is not going to be the majority of the film and it's not going to be some huge vast portion of the movie."

It is really impossible to know what is really going on behind the scenes, and we may never know. Either way, the release date for Justice League is fastly approaching, so this thing needs to get finished. If the movie is good when it comes out, it won't matter what amount of drama went on.