The world is still awaiting the arrival of the first Justice League trailer, which could literally drop any day now. The teaser probably won't reveal all of the secrets the movie has in store. Specifically, it is very doubtful that the rumored appearance of a Green Lantern Corps. member will be revealed in this new footage. If truly happening , that cameo will probably be kept under wraps until Justice League premieres in theaters. We still don't know who will be playing either of the confirmed Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, but it feels a little bit like Henry Cavill might know something.

Henry Cavill, who plays Superman (at least when he's alive) in the DC Extended Universe, recently posted a few things to his Instagram which seemed innocent enough on the surface, but they also could be a bit of a Green Lantern tease. The first picture features a dog looking out into the distance with the caption, "Kal looking for Hal #GreenLantern #Kal." The second picture was a little more directly related, with Henry Cavill posing in front of a Green Lantern statue he found in a shop with the following caption.

"Other Kal looking for Hal #GreenLantern #Kal"

There have been rumors that actors like Armie Hammer are circling the part of Hal Jordan, who is likely to show up in a DCEU movie prior to the Green Lantern Corps. movie, which isn't going to arrive until 2020. It just may not be Justice League, since there are rumors that a more obscure Green Lantern will appear in that movie. Some other names that have been thrown in the mix thanks to a rumored short list include Tom Cruise, Bradley Cooper, Jake Gyllenhaal and even Ryan Reynolds, who played the character in the failed 2011 Green Lantern movie. As far as the Instagram posts go, it seems like Cavill could be throwing a little fuel on the fire for no good reason other than to have some fun with fans. Alternatively, he may be teasing some sort of reveal in the near future.

Henry Cavill is known to tease such DCEU happenings via social media in this way. Last year he caused a lot of chatter when he posted what appeared to be a very zoomed in shot of the classic black Superman costume, which is rumored to be showing up in Justice League. He also recently posted a photo of himself hanging out with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is playing Black Adam in the upcoming Shazam movie, as well as a solo movie for the DC Comics villain. The caption for that photo teased that Superman and Black Adam would be squaring off at some point in future DCEU movie. So it is possible that he has some inside knowledge about who is playing Hal Jordan and is having some fun with us.

Even if Henry Cavill knows who is playing Hal Jordan, we are all going to have to wait until Warner Bros. decides to announce something. They could make that one of their big reveals at San Diego Comic-Con this year. As for the Green Lantern Corps. movie, the studio recently hired David S. Goyer (Man of Steel) and Justin Rhodes (Contract Killers) to write the script, but there haven't been many other developments. Justice League is set for release on November 17. You can check out Henry Cavill's Instagram posts for yourself below.