Justice League, good or bad, is going to be an absolutely monumental movie. This will be the first time in history that the seven members of the DC Comics superhero team will unite on screen in live-action together. For those who may be doing the math, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman makes six, but the would-be seventh member Green Lantern has not been anywhere in the marketing for the Justice League movie. However, it looks like a member of the Green Lantern Corps. may, in fact, be appearing, which will complete the lineup and "unite the seven."

Film reporter Umberto Gonzalez recently did a live Q&A on Periscope and was discussing all things related to the DC Extended Universe. During the course of the Q&A, the subject of Green Lantern came up and he prefaced that what he is hearing should be taken as rumor, but according to his sources, a member of the Green Lantern Corps. will be appearing in the movie. Just don't expect it to be one of the more famous members like Hal Jordan or John Stewart, who are expected to headline the Green Lantern Corps. movie. He teased that the Green Lantern in Justice League will have a "funny sounding name" and beyond that, he only ruled out Kilowog.

Since there are tons of different members of the Green Lantern Corps. in the DC Comics universe and since many of them have "funny sounding" names, that doesn't narrow it down all that much. Umberto Gonzalez did add that, if Warner Bros. does wind up casting their Hal Jordan or John Stewart before Justice League hits theaters that the actor or actors could still be added to the movie at least for a cameo, but that was speculative on his end. This gels with a report from The Wrap (also from Umberto Gonzalez) that claimed "A member of the Green Lantern Corps. will be seen in Justice League in a key sequence."

"Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

It makes total sense that Warner Bros. would at least want to lay some groundwork for Green Lantern Corps. in Justice League, even though the movie isn't likely to come out until 2020. The studio recently brought on writers David S. Goyer (Man of Steel) and Justin Rhodes (Contract Killers) to write the script for Green Lantern Corps. There was also a rumored shortlist of names for the part of Hal Jordan that included Bradley Cooper, Armie Hammer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joel McHale, Tom Cruise and most surprisingly, Ryan Reynolds, who played the part in the failed 2011 Green Lantern movie.

Justice League features a cast led by Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. If we're lucky and this rumor turns out to be true, we will also be seeing a mystery Green Lantern in the movie as well. Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder and is set for release on November 17.