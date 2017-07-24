Rumors started to pop up over the weekend that Joss Whedon will receive directing credit for the DCEU's Justice League movie. But it is now being reported that he will not receive that credit no matter how much work he does during reshoots. Whedon took over after Zack Snyder stepped down following a family tragedy. The new director was brought on to take care of reshoots, which have been taking a lot longer than anyone expected. And Whedon has apparently already done a lot to overhaul this epic ensemble adventure.

The directing credit rumors began after Warner Bros. released the latest trailer for Justice League online with text in the video description reading: "A film by Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher." That was the first time anybody had seen Joss Whedon's Name next to Zack Snyder's in any kind of official capacity, especially as a director. It has been reported that Whedon did help with the writing process beforehand and it has been stated by Snyder and the studio that Whedon was always going to come on board to help with the reshoots. But does that equate to a director's credit?

Not according to Variety who are getting their information from an inside source who is apparently close to the project. As always, it's good to take any kind of news that comes from an "inside source" with a grain of salt. In regards to a possible director credit, the Directors Guild of America would make that decision, not a studio executive. We won't really know until the movie gets closer to completion, but basically it's really hard to get a co-directing credit for a major Hollywood movie. George Lucas famously left the DGA after a disagreement over The Empire Strikes Back and Roberto Rodriguez quit the Guild when they wouldn't allow he and Frank Miller to receive shared credit for directing Sin City.

What's complicating the issue here is that it appears that these Justice League reshoots are apparently taking much longer than reshoots normally tend to take. The same inside source is claiming that Joss Whedon is conducting a major overhaul to the movie and that the studio is spending over $25 million on the reshoots. That's a lot of money for something that should be considered a minor part to the overall process. It should be noted that the reshoot rumors have dogged the production of Justice League for some time now and many are starting to wonder if there's a real fire underneath all of that smoke.

Again, these claims come from an inside source, so it's best to take the information with a grain of salt. Warner Bros. just released the second trailer for Justice League over the weekend at Comic-Con to an enthusiastic response and the movie is still on track for its November 17th, 2017 release date. The trailer gained instant traction, and even shows off new villain Steppenwolf. It appears that time will tell what's really going on behind the scenes of the production for Justice League.