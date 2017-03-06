Holy weapons upgrade, Batman! It was clear in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice that Batman had plenty of firepower in the Batmobile, but it looks like there will be even more in Justice League. A whole lot more. Zack Snyder has shared a brand new photo of the upgraded Batmobile and there is no question that it is seriously loaded down with fancy new weapons.

The director shared the photo to Vero, which he has been doing more and more lately, as opposed to just sharing it on Instagram or Twitter. In any case, the photo shows off the newly pimped out Batmobile which has a whole lot of noticeable, guns, cannon and armor upgrades. A version of this new Justice League Batmobile was spotted last month at the NY Toy Fair, but that was a toy. Nothing quite does it like the real thing. Here is what Zack Snyder had to say in the caption he provided with the new Justice League image.

"Upgrades... what are you worried about Wayne."

Zack Snyder apparently feels that the upgrades that have been made to the Batmobile are significant enough so that Ben Affleck's Batman won't have anything to worry about. Steppenwolf be damned, Batman has big machine guns on his car! It isn't clear if director Matt Reeves will stick to this design in The Batman, but it definitely gives him something to work with. Batman has always had various forms of weaponry on his vehicles, but one of the big criticisms of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice was the pure willingness of Batman to kill and a lot of that had to do with his weaponry being a little bit more traditional. Like, lots and lots of bullets kind of traditional. Granted, he did find some pretty unique ways of killing a few dudes in that car chase, but still. Hopefully, Batman won't just be using these guns to mow down thugs in Justice League. Either way, the upgrades look cool and when it comes to the Batmobile, that is important.

This Batmobile image will have to do until the first official Justice League trailer finally arrives. Gal Gadot has teased that the trailer will be arriving soon, but what exactly soon means is anyone's guess. At the very latest the trailer should be arriving in time to play in theaters with Wonder Woman, which comes out in June. Warner Bros. did release some "special Comic-Con" footage last year during SDCC that essentially worked as the first teaser trailer for Justice League, but that was more than seven months ago and fans are getting very eager to see what Zack Snyder cooked up.

The cast for Justice League includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder and is set for release on November 17. Be sure to check out the brand new image of the Batmobile for yourself below.