It is starting to feel like DC fans around the world are sort of tapping their watches and pointing at Warner Bros., wondering where the Justice League trailer is and when we can see it. A "sneak peek" was released over last summer at San Diego Comic-Con, which more or less served as the first trailer for the movie, but a lot has happened since then and fans want to see some Justice League footage. While it may not be footage, director Zack Snyder has shared a new photo online that not only gives an idea of where they are at in the process, but it also shows Ben Affleck's Batman in action.

The photo, which showed up on Reddit but is currently absent from any of Zack Snyder's social media accounts, gives a bit of a window into the post-production process for Justice League. It appears that the movie is currently undergoing some color correction with Stefan Sonnenfeld, who happens to be the co-founder and president of Company 3. He is also credited for working on Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and the upcoming Wonder Woman. Compay 3 serves as a co-production house that often handles color correction for movies. Zack Snyder provided this caption with his photo.

"Down at CO3 with Stefan."

On its own, an image showing the color correction process wouldn't be all that exciting, but on the monitor in the studio, we can see Batman doing what he does best; beating up some really big bad guys. The location looks to be a semi-dark warehouse of some kind and there are three heavily armored bad guys who appear to be pretty surprised by Batfleck, who looks like he just swooped in to take down one of the evildoers. It is a pretty epic shot of Ben Affleck as Batman, even if it is a little bit out of focus, and it looks to be part of another promising Batman fight sequence. Here is the official synopsis for the Justice League movie.

"Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

There is no question that Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice remains a very divisive movie among fans, but many feel Ben Affleck as Batman was one of the best things the movie gave us. Specifically, the warehouse sequence in the third act was arguably one of the greatest Batman sequences ever put to film, so even this little tease of similar action in Justice League is enough to make DC fans foam at the mouth. Especially considering that there are recent rumors circulating, suggesting that Ben Affleck wants out as Batman, so we may not get to see his portrayal as the Dark Knight much more beyond Justice League. At least for now, he is still signed on to star in The Batman as well, which in all likelihood will be directed by Matt Reeves.

The cast for Justice League includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder and is set for release on November 17. Be sure to check out the brand new image for yourself below.