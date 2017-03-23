Earlier today, a new Justice League poster debuted along with video from Good Morning America announcing that the new trailer for Justice League will debut Saturday, March 25, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Now, Warner Bros. has not only released an official version of that preview, which gave us a brief glimpse at Jaason Momoa's Aquaman, but also a second preview which showcases Ben Affleck's Batman. The studio has also released new Batman and Aquaman character posters, which could be the first in a series, while launching a new website that features a photo of the whole team together, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

The new photo debuted at the website UniteTheLeague.com, which doesn't feature much at the moment, but there is a feature the allows you to "Join the League" by choosing the character you would most like to be affiliated with. As of now, there are only two options, Aquaman and Batman, but that will surely change soon. Fans can upload their own photo to create a video or a still image that shows your chosen hero's logo on your photo. There is also a "Unite the League" feature on the site, but that isn't active quite yet. There will likely be much more content available on the site between now and when the trailer debuts on Saturday.

The brief Batman trailer preview gives us a new look at the Batmobile, which, as we reported last week, has gotten a significant upgrade in Justice League. Director Zack Snyder shared a new Batmobile image earlier this month, although he didn't offer any specific details about what was upgraded. We can see in the trailer preview, though that his front-end machine guns work just fine, and hopefully we'll get to see much more when the full trailer debuts. The Aquaman teaser that debuted this morning features the same shot that Zack Snyder teased earlier this month, with Jason Momoa seen swimming up to some sort of a shrine, deep under water.

After that rough Aquaman video debuted earlier this month, many fans wondered whether or not that was actually Jason Momoa swimming under water, or if it was merely a stunt double. As it turns out, it was in fact Jason Momoa, but there was no water at all, with Zack Snyder sharing a behind-the-scenes photo that showed Momoa on a soundstage hooked up to a rig, with green screens all around him, with the underwater environment completely created through the use of CGI enhancements. It remains to be seen whether or not James Wan will employ a similar tactic when he starts filming his stand alone Aquaman movie this summer in Australia.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's (Henry Cavill) selfless act, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller), it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Zack Snyder directs from a script by Chris Terrio. Take a look at the new posters, photo and trailer previews below for Justice League.