At the moment, most of us are still impatiently awaiting the arrival of the first official trailer for Justice League. Over the summer at San Diego Comic-Con, Warner Bros. did release a special sneak peak that was pretty much a trailer, but it wasn't an "official" trailer. Still, it was enough to get everyone's hopes up. Warner Bros. is still sitting on the new sneak peel, but they have announced the cast for the movie.

Warner Bros. recently released the full, central cast for Justice League, which is still nearly a year away, but the hype is already very palpable. The cast for the movie includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Most of that should come as no surprise, but this does confirm that we haven't seen the last of Lex Luthor in the DC Extended Universe.

At the end of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Lex Luthor's plans to get Batman to kill Superman failed and after unleashing Doomsday on Metropolis (who did kill Superman), he wound up in jail. He seemed to be losing his mind a bit and the last we saw he was screaming at Batman, seemingly warning him about a looming threat. That looming threat is probably Steppenwolf, who is going to be the main villain in the movie and was teased in a deleted scene that made it into the Ultimate Edition of Batman V Superman. Game of Thrones star Ciaran Hinds is supposed to be playing the big DC Comics bad guy in the movie, but he is noticeably absent from this initial cast announcement. In case you missed it, here is the official synopsis for Justice League.

"Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

Another possible surprise in this cast announcement is Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, who will be appearing in Wonder Woman before making her way to Justice League. It seems like quite a few of the various Justice League members are going to have some of their supporting characters show up, since Batman is going to have Alfred and Commissioner Gordon and Aquaman is going to have Hera and Nuidis Vulko. So why not have Queen Hippolyta there for Wonder Woman? This also reaffirms what we already knew, in that Superman is going to be resurrected somehow in the movie, since Henry Cavill is listed as a cast member in the movie by Warner Bros.

It is no secret that Warner Bros. would have liked a more universally welcoming response to both Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad from fans, not to mention they would have preferred the movies weren't trashed by critics. In any case, they both brought in a ton of money at the box office, grossing $873 million and $745 million respectively. Hopefully, director Zack Snyder can course correct this time around and deliver the movie that fans really want to see. Justice League is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2017.