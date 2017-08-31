Warner Bros. has released five new character portraits from Justice League, which feature Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). Just like all of the other marketing and promotional materials for Justice League, there was one major omission, Superman (Henry Cavill), who still hasn't been seen at all quite yet, and it seems unlikely that fans will get to see the Man of Steel until this Justice League movie hits theaters on November 17.

The new photos from Warner Bros. don't exactly reveal anything new, since we've seen all of these characters in full costume before, but many fans are still hoping the studio will at least offer a tiny glimpse of Superman before the November 17 release date. While we still haven't seen the Man of Steel yet, Henry Cavill did share a cryptic Instagram image last August, which seemed to hint that fans will get to see Superman's black suit in Justice League, although that was never confirmed. Still, it would make a lot of sense if we did see that black suit.

After the iconic Death of Superman comic, which Warner Bros. announced will be adapted into an animated movie, the Man of Steel came back to life in the Return of Superman comic, where he was seen wearing an all-black suit, quite the contrast from his iconic red and blue costume. Since Superman did in fact die in last year's Batman v Superman, and it has essentially been confirmed that Henry Cavill's Superman will have a pivotal role in both Justice League and the currently untitled Justice League sequel, it would make sense that the studio follows at least part of the Death/Return of Superman comics, including the black suit.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Warner Bros. unveiled a Justice League trailer at Comic-Con 2017 last month, but it remains to be seen how much more footage will be unveiled between now and November 17.

We reported yesterday that Joss Whedon, who came aboard to rewrite the script for Justice League and direct the reshoots, will get a writing credit on Justice League, although he will not be getting a directing credit on Justice League. The filmmaker stepped in to take the helm from Zack Snyder, after the filmmaker left the project after a family tragedy. It hasn't been confirmed yet when the untitled Justice League sequel will start shooting, or if Zack Snyder will be back at the helm, or if Joss Whedon will take over. While we wait for more details, take a look at these new photos from Justice League below.