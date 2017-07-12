Are you in desperate need of some new Justice League footage? We've got you covered. Though, we do stress the word "some" in this instance. Brand new international spots for the upcoming Justice League movie have made their way online, giving us a few choice, yet slim, new looks at Wonder Woman, Batman, Flash and Cyborg. It may not be much, but it will have to do until the new Justice League trailer arrives.

The five new Justice League spots, which come to us courtesy of JoBlo Movie Trailers, each highlight one of the movie's heroes. The spots aren't long, but they each feature at least one new, brief shot, mixed in with some footage we've seen in previous trailers. For Diana Prince, we get to see her strutting next to an aerial vehicle. Batman is seen hanging out by the Bat Signal, which looks pretty rad. The Flash spot gives us a new look at his costume on display and Cyborg's spot features the most new footage, with several never-before-seen images from the movie. The best part for him is that the CGI looks to be a bit more cleaned up than it did in the full trailer that was released several months ago. Then there is Aquaman, with Jason Momoa looking as wet as ever.

There are a couple of noteworthy absences from these spots. Namely Superman. Because he is currently not alive (but is definitely going to be resurrected), Warner Bros. has been pretty cagey about using him in any marketing materials. Perhaps we'll get some sort of big reveal at San Diego Comic-Con? Perhaps in the new trailer? We can only hope.

In Justice League, Bruce Wayne is fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, which ultimately resulted in his death. He then recruits Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, to form the Justice League and face an even greater enemy, Steppenwolf. Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of heroes to stand against this new threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes, which includes Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash (and definitely Superman somehow) it may already be too late to save the planet.

Zack Snyder recently had to surrender directing duties on Justice League due to a personal tragedy, leaving Joss Whedon (The Avengers) to step in and finish the movie. He won't be able to attend SDCC, given that he is busy handling reshoots and editing right now. In any case, these spots may help hold DC fans over while we wait for the movie to arrive on November 17. Be sure to check out the new Justice League international TV spots for yourself below.