A new battle has started between the MCU and DCEU since the marketing team behind Justice League ripped off Thor: Ragnarok's marketing campaign, sharing colorful posters that look nearly identical to those of Thor. The brightly colored posters were first debuted for Thor: Ragnarok a few weeks ago and they feature characters from the movie with a different colored backdrop to coincide with the character traits or outfit choice. Warner Bros. started a new phase of the marketing for Justice League today and it features the same color schemes.

The new Justice League posters shows off each character with a colorful backdrop. The Justice League posters show off more of a silhouette look than the full-on action shots that are portrayed on the Ragnarok posters, but the color schemes are almost identical and it seems like it was almost done on purpose to instigate a fight between the DC Extended Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The colorful set of posters can be seen in below, but Warner Bros. additionally revealed they'll each be available as prints starting next month, which indicates that they will more than likely be available at the New York Comic Con next weekend, much like the panels of the Infinity War posters were given away at the San Diego Comic Con over the summer.

Ragnarok finds Chris Hemsworth's Thor dumped on a world run by the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) and forced to do battle with his "friend from work," The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who has decided that he doesn't want to ever turn back into Bruce Banner ever again after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron and has begun to speak like a baby. Thor will have to battle Hela (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of death, with his adopted brother Loki and Heimdall (Idris Elba) by his side. It has been heavily rumored that the movie will help to set up the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Whereas Justice League will see Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Superman (Henry Cavill), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) joining forces to go up against the super villain Steppenwolf. Batman's faith in humanity is restored after Superman's actions in Batman v Superman and decides to put together an elite squad to protect the Earth and defend the human race. The new promotional posters feature all of the aforementioned characters except Superman against a single colored background.

While the Thor: Ragnarok posters are a bit flashier, the Justice League posters bear more than a few similarities, especially when one thinks about them both being comic book movies from rival publishers/studios. Who wins in a fight? Can Thor and Hulk take down the entire Justice League for ripping off their promotional posters? We'll never really get the truth, but it sure is fun to speculate about. In the meantime, you can check out the new Justice League posters courtesy of Warner Bros.' official Twitter account and Thor: Ragnarok character posters below.