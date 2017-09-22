Rumors had been circulating for months that Jessie Eisenberg's portrayal of Lex Luthor had been cut from Justice League. Now new test screenings have confirmed that Lex Luthor and the Iris West character have both been given the axe. There has been a lot (to put it lightly) of speculation pertaining to Joss Whedon's take-over of Justice League after Zack Snyder had to bow out due to a family tragedy. Rumors have been swirling that Whedon went in and has totally remade the movie and cut out quite a bit.

Batman-News.com reports that Kiersey Clemons and Jessie Eisenberg have both been cut from Justice League test screenings. Clemons recently talked about her experience on set and mentioned that her scenes were, "f%[email protected] sick," but we won't be seeing them any time soon unless Whedon does another edit before the movie hits theaters in November. Hopefully some of these deleted scenes end up in an extended cut or at the very least as bonus features when the movie comes to DVD/Blu-ray. Clemons may pop up again as Idris West in the upcoming Flashpoint movie, but there has not been any official announcements just yet.

Jessie Eisenberg's inclusion in Justice League was announced via press release late last year, but apparently all of his scenes have been cut under the direction of Joss Whedon. Multiple sources have revealed that Eisenberg was cut out of the test screenings of Justice League. Lex Luthor was sent to Arkham Asylum after the events of Batman v Superman and many assumed that he would be making an appearance, but that won't be the case. It has also been reported that Darkseid's role in the movie has been cut back considerably as well.

All drama and speculation aside, the very first reactions to the test screenings have been positive, with some claiming that the Justice League movie is "epic." Some lucky attendees were interviewed by Batman-News and one person is claiming that it's better than Batman v Superman, which in all fairness, isn't saying much. However, the rest of the people interviewed enjoyed the movie, which should be comforting for fans expecting the worst from the DCEU at this time. It should also be noted that the final edit is still probably being worked on, so the test screening could differ quite a bit from what ends up officially hitting screens in November.

It appears that Joss Whedon has gone through Justice League and cut out some parts that might not have a whole lot to do with the overall story, which is a good thing for a movie that looks like it has so much going on in it. We'll all be able to see soon enough when the movie opens in theaters on November 17th, 2017. Test screenings were also overwhelmingly positive for the DCEU's Wonder Woman as well, so this is definitely a good thing for the Justice League movie.