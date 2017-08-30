Justice League is going to usher in a new era for the DC Extended Universe. We are going to be properly introduced to some members of the DC super team such as Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg, who many know best as a member of Teen Titans from the animated TV series. However, actor Ray Fisher says that his version of Cyborg in Justice League isn't going to be the version that many know and love from Teen Titans.

As reported by Comicbook.com, Ray Fisher recently appeared at AsiaPOP Comicon in Manila and, since nobody wanted to talk to him about his work on The Astronaut Wives Club, he talked a bit about Justice League. While speaking about his take on the character, he revealed that his take is not what fans know from Teen Titans and that this is a Cyborg for "a new era." Here's what he had to say about it.

"He's a very real and grounded character and that's something I found very interesting to bring to the table. I love the cartoon, but this is a different Cyborg, for a new era."

Cyborg has been a fixture in the world of DC Comics for a long time, but a generation of fans grew up with the Teen Titans animated series that ran from 2003 to 2007. More recently, Cartoon Network has taken a more comedic approach to the team, especially Cyborg, in Teen Titans GO! Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) has voiced the character in both of those shows and Ray Fisher acknowledges the great work he brings to the table, even though he is going to be doing something different in Justice League.

"I was a huge fan of that Cyborg growing up as a kid because that was when the original cartoon show was on, and Khary Payton is a master at what he does."

Justice League is clearly going to be a much more gritty and grounded take on the source material from DC Comics, but Warner Bros. would probably be wise to not totally ignore the love fans have for the Teen Titans version of Cyborg. Ray Fisher did say that he still plans on using the character's "booyah" catchphrase. So, despite the differences, at least some familiar elements from Teen Titans will be present.

Joss Whedon is still finishing reshoots on Justice League and is readying the movie for its November 17 release date. It was previously reported that Cyborg was one of the characters who was getting reworked quite a bit in the additional shooting, so we'll see how that all ends up playing out on screen. What is being done is still said to be following Zack Snyder's original vision, even though he had to step away from the project following a personal tragedy. If fans really take to this version of Vic Stone, aka Cyborg, we may see his solo movie show back up on the DCEU slate.