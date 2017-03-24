With the new Justice League trailer debuting sometime tomorrow, Warner Bros. has continued rolling out their character-centric previews. Earlier today, we saw the Wonder Woman sneak peek, which was preceded by the Aquaman, Batman and The Flash previews that arrived yesterday. Now we have the new Cyborg teaser and character poster, which gives us a closer look at Ray Fisher's character, and how powerful his Cyborg enhancements really are.

As with all of the other previews, the movie's official Twitter debuted this latest look, while Ray Fisher used his personal Twitter to debut the poster. The 15-second video reveals a previously-released shot with Victor Stone walking down the street a wearing Gotham City University football jacket, presumably during his days as a star quarterback, before he was transformed into a cybernetic superhero. The rest of these brief shots showcase Cyborg powering up, with the final shot showcasing Cyborg's sonic canon.

Back in August, it was confirmed that Ray Fisher will return in The Flash movie, teaming up with Ezra Miller's Barry Allen. As of now, though, The Flash movie is still without a director, and we reported in January that The Flash movie is getting a page-one rewrite from writer Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword). At this rate, it's possible that Cyborg, which is slated for release on April 3, 2020, and The Flash, which was initially eyeing a March 16, 2018 release date, may end up being released closer to each other than originally planned. Given that Victor Stone and Barry Allen are the two youngest members of the Justice League, it's certainly not surprising to learn that they will be teaming up together in The Flash movie, and most likely in the Justice League movie as well.

We got our first look at Cyborg in a brief cameo scene in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, when Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) was accessing Lex Luthor's files, where he comes across footage of other "meta-humans," The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg. The Cyborg footage also introduced Victor's father, Silas (Joe Morton), who presents his son with a strange box that turns him into Cyborg. Justice League director Zack Snyder has since confirmed that Cyborg himself is in fact the third Mother Box in Justice League. We caught a glimpse of the Mother Boxes in a deleted scene from Batman v Superman, where we got our first look at Steppenwolf.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Zack Snyder directs Justice League from a script by Chris Terrio, with Warner Bros. setting a November 17 release date. Take a look at the Cyborg trailer preview for Justice League, as we wait for the new trailer's debut sometime tomorrow.