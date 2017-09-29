With the release of Justice League coming in just a few months, Empire Magazine has released a new magazine cover that fans should be excited about. The magazine has enlisted the help of DC Comics artist Jason Fabock to create a stunning new cover that depicts comic book versions of the Justice League, including Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). With the exclusion of Superman (Henry Cavill), the tradition of keeping the Man of Steel out of all Justice League promotional materials continues.

It's possible that this subscribers cover art, along with the newsstand cover art that drops next week, will be a precursor to the next Justice League trailer release that has been rumored to arrive next week. A report surfaced yesterday that claimed the new Justice League trailer will be attached to prints of Blade Runner 2049, which certainly makes sense since both Blade Runner 2049 and Justice League are Warner Bros. The report also claims that the trailer will first be released online on Thursday, October 5, although that has yet to be confirmed by Warner Bros.

Box office analysts have already started tracking this DCEU superhero ensemble, and it seems that, for now at least, the Justice League box office debut won't surpass the opening of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice of $166.1 million. The first long-range tracking numbers came in a week ago today, projecting that Justice League will open at $150 million, with a projected domestic total of $333 million, putting it behind both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330.3 million) and Wonder Woman ($412 million). Still, movies that have strong reviews and positive word-of-mouth from fans often tend to out-gross its projections. For example, analysts were tracking Deadpool in the $50 million range for its opening weekend, before it set a new R-rated opening weekend record with $132.4 million.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to form the Justice League and face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. The supporting cast is rounded out by Diane Lane (Martha Kent), Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Billy Crudup (Henry Allen), J.K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon), Amber Heard (Mera), Connie Nielsen (Hippolyta) and Robin Wright (Antiope).

What many fans are curious about is how the film will turn out with new Joss Whedon taking over for Zack Snyder, who had to suddenly leave the project following a family tragedy. It has already been confirmed that Joss Whedon will not get a director credit on the film, but he will get a screenwriting credit for his work in rewriting the script, which is said to add more humor to the story and help flesh out the Cyborg character more, who is said to be at the heart of this story. Still, there had been rumors that the reshoots had been plagued with troubles, since the extended shoot cut into the busy schedules of the actors, but it remains to be seen how the fans will react when Justice League hits theaters on November 17. Until then, take a look at this new Empire Magazine cover below.