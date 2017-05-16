There's a pretty strong rumor going around that DC's Justice League will have essentially been "remade twice" before it hits theaters in November of this year. First and foremost, movies go through reshoots all of the time. It's a common practice in Hollywood to try and put out the best movie possible and reshoots usually go in to fix minor details or retouch performances. A lot of great movies go through reshoots and Justice League could end up being a great movie too. But movies as large as Justice League reshooting multiple times, and planning more of them in the near future, does seem to indicate something is wrong. Especially when the reshoots are said to be "significant."

Splash Report is citing a trusted anonymous source that claims that Justice League has been "plagued with reshoots" since the movie wrapped production in October of 2016. In addition to the reshoots, the movie has also gone through plenty of on-the-spot rewrites. And where there's smoke, there's usually fire. The anonymous source is being quoted as saying this.

"Speaking on a condition of anonymity, (their source) said that in the 17 months between the start of principal photography and the final cut arriving in theaters in November that the film will have essentially been "remade...twice."

But the source went on to clarify and suggest that DC is still not finished retooling the movie. The anonymous source went on to explain the following.

"There are more reshoots COMING SOON. There have been a bunch but they're going to do MORE."

It's never good to hear that a movie has been "remade twice" in post-production, but again, this is just speculation. Justice League can still come out and rule the box office and be a critical success to prove all of the naysayers wrong.

The source refused to offer any more details, but according to Splash Report the source has a trustworthy track record of revealing rewrites for Rogue One back last year and some other news involving Ben Affleck and Batman. This news comes at an odd time for DCEU. While Wonder Woman is set to be a moderate if not excellent success, other movies in various stages of production are running into roadblocks. The Flash is still in need of a director and Shazam! needs, well just about everything. Hell, Shazam! already has a spin-off planned before the principal movie even has a cast. Plus Warner Bros. needs Justice League and Wonder Woman to step up and make up for the huge loss of the recent flop King Arthur.

When all is said and done, the fans will be the ones to decide if all of the rumored rewrites and reshoots are worth it. As stated before, many great movies have had numerous rewrites and still gone on to be praised by critics and fans alike. Let's just hope that Justice League can pull it all off while harnessing the power of that huge cast and their shared super powers. Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017.