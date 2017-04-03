Last week, Warner Bros. released a new Justice League international trailer, which included a shot that featured most of the team together, except for Superman, who is still "deceased" after the events of Batman v Superman, where Superman sacrificed himself to take down Doomsday. Zack Snyder has teased that Superman's presence, or lack thereof, is a major story point in the movie, although it still hasn't been confirmed how he'll come back, or when that will happen in the movie. There is another DC Superhero that we haven't met yet, Green Lantern, who still hasn't been cast yet, but thank to new fan artwork, we can see what Green Lantern may look like alongside the rest of this team.

Instagram user Spidermonkey23 debuted this artwork over the weekend, which features Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher), along with the Hal Jordan version of Green Lantern. While no cast members have been announced for the stand alone Green Lantern Corps movie, which is slated for release in 2020, there have been rumors that the movie will include a number of Green Lantern comics characters like Hal Jordan and Jon Stewart, among others, although that hasn't been confirmed, and no one has been cast yet, although there was a recent report about how Green Lantern will play into the Justice League story.

A new rumor surfaced last week, which revealed that there will be a Green Lantern that shows up in Justice Leauge, but it won't be either Hal Jordan or Jon Stewart. While this rumor has yet to be confirmed, this report claims that the Green Lantern who will show up in the Justice League movie will have a "funny-sounding name," but that report did rule out Kilowog. Regardless of who this character is, the report claimed that this Green Lantern character will surface during a pivotal scene in Justice League, but that exact scene hasn't been revealed yet either.

The cast for Justice League includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder and is set for release on November 17.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Zack Snyder directs Justice League from a script by Chris Terrio, with Warner Bros. setting a November 17 release date.