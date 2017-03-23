It's been teased for months. This Saturday, it's finally here. Warner Bros. and DC Films will drop the first official trailer for Justice League. The teaser premiere comes on the one year anniversary of 2016's superhero adventure Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. To get things going this morning, Warner Bros. and DC have unveiled a little bit of new footage along with the official Justice League teaser poster.

Warner Bros. and DC aren't playing by the same rules as Marvel when it comes to promoting their upcoming releases. And with reason, as they're trying to secure their stronghold in the cinematic superhero landscape. Where Marvel waits until after the release of their latest big movie to promote the next one, DC is jumping the gun a bit, attempting to sell Justice League before Wonder Woman gets a chance to find its audience or bring in any reviews. It's not yet clear if this is a financially smart approach to doing it.

Perhaps the tease for Justice League will get fans even more excited for Wonder Woman's arrival in theaters this June. Though, oddly enough, this first look is more focused on Jason Momoa's Aquaman and his relationship with Batman. That may be because the Aquaman standalone movie is the only other film DC and Warner Bros. has ready to go at the moment, and they're trying to build momentum for that character while already selling Wonder Woman as her own thing.

Justice League reunites the main cast of Batman V Superman, with Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Also joining the team are Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. Bringing up the rear are Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, with J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Amy Adams as Lois Lane.

Justice League is also rumored to feature Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf and will introduce Amber Heard as Mera, and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Mera will later be seen in the standalone Auqaman movie releasing next year. And Iris West is a key character in The Flash spin-off, though that movie is currently stuck in production limbo. Here's the official Justice League synopsis.

"Fueled by the hero's restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Justice League sees Bruce Wayne enlist the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

Right now, DC Films has Wonder Woman hitting in June before Justice League arrives this November. After that, it all sounds like a giant crap shoot. The Batman was supposed to shoot later this year for a 2018 release date, but production has been postponed until next year as new director Matt Reeves finishes his promotional duties on this summer's sci-fi thriller War for the Planet of the Apes.

The Flash was also supposed to start production for a 2018 launch date, but the movie continues to experience problems as directors have dropped out left and right. James Wan is set to start shooting Aquaman soon, with that movie hitting theaters Christmas 2018. DC wanted to have one more movie ready to shoot this year, but they have nothing that is ready to go before the camera. So they may have to settle on just the late year arrival of Aquaman in 2018 to keep this operation afloat. While we await more news on DC's future plans, take a look at the latest from Justice League.