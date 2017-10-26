With the Justice League release date just a few weeks away, Warner Bros. has unveiled the full "Hero's Theme," one of the tracks from Justice League composer Danny Elfman's score. The full track list for the soundtrack has also been released, which, along with Danny Elfman's full score, includes tracks from The White Stripes, Sigrid and a cover of The Beatles' "Come Together" by Gary Clark Jr. and Junkie XL that has been featured in the trailers. The song is also featured in a new international TV spot that debuts today, which you can see below, that includes a new glimpse at the main villain, Steppenwolf.

The TV spot opens with Gal Gadot's Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, revealing that, long before she was born, the villainous Steppenwolf came as the "spearhead of an alien invasion". We also get to hear Ciaran Hinds voice Steppenwolf, who states that "this world will fall, like all the others." There is also quite the interesting scene where Steppenwolf is holding up one of his potential victims, who pleads for mercy because, "we have families." This seems to perplex Steppenwolf, who responds by asking, "Why does everyone keep telling me that?" This villain cares not for the preservation of families, as he's trying to destroy the entire world as we know it.

Warner Bros. also revealed the full track list for the Justice League soundtrack, which will be released digitally on November 10, just one week before the November 17 release date. For those who prefer physical media, a two-disc CD edition will be released on December 8, just in time for the holidays, and for the truly old-school music aficionado, a vinyl edition will be released on February 9, 2018. Before we delve into the full track list, you should be warned that these track titles may provide some SPOILERS for this movie, but it should also be noted that this Justice League soundtrack track list does not feature a song rumored to be included on the soundtrack in August, entitled "Unite the Seven" by Imagine Dragons, which some believed could indicate that Green Lantern will be featured at some point in the movie, despite the fact that the character hasn't been officially cast.

The soundtrack kicks off with "Everybody Knows" by Sigrid, followed by The Justice League Theme - Logos, Hero's Theme, Batman on the Roof, Enter Cyborg and the first intriguing entry, Wonder Woman Rescue. It isn't known if it's Wonder Woman doing the rescuing, or if perhaps she is being rescued, perhaps by one of her fellow Justice League members. The track list continues with Hippolyta's Arrow, The Story of Steppenwolf, which could be from the scene teased in the TV spot where Diana tells the stories she's heard about this villain, along with The Amazon Mother Box, which likely indicates that one of the Mother Boxes Steppenwolf is seeking is actually on Wonder Woman's homeland of Themyscira.

The track list continues with Cyborg Meets Diana, Aquaman in Atlantis, Then There Were Three, The Tunnel Fight and The World Needs Superman, which could be an indication of just where Superman (Henry Cavill) returns in this story. The final tracks are Spark of The Flash, Friends and Foes, Justice League United, Home, Bruce and Diana, The Final Battle, A New Hope, Anti-Hero's Theme, "Come Together" by Gary Clark Jr. and Junkie XL, "Icky Thump" by The White Stripes, The Tunnel Fight (Full Length Bonus Track), The Final Battle (Full Length Bonus Track) and Mother Russia (Bonus Track). You can take a look at the new TV spot along with the full Hero's Theme track, which comes courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.