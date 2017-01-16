This fall, some of DC Comics' most iconic characters will unite on the big screen for Warner Bros.' highly-anticipated DC Comics adaptation Justice League. As we saw in previously-released behind-the-scenes footage, the cast seemed to have a blast filming this movie, which brings a diverse group of superheroes together on the big screen, with A-list talent (Ben Affleck), rising stars (Ezra Miller) and respected action icons (Jason Momoa). Now that production has since wrapped, Jason Momoa has offered some unique insight into the film, revealing who his favorite cast member is.

The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Jason Momoa who was promoting his new TV series Frontier, when he was asked a number of rapid-fire questions related to the highly-anticipated Justice League movie, such as his first reaction to meeting both Ben Affleck (Batman) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), which was apparently a very high-pitched scream. He gave a slightly longer answer when asked who the "best" member of the Justice League cast was. Here's what the actor had to say below.

"Flash. Ezra Miller. The best person in it? Yeah, he's like my little brother."

Last month, Warner Bros. announced the full Justice League cast which includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. While most of those actors were previously confirmed, it was the first time we officially heard that Lex Luthor is returning for Justice League, following the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. This cast list did not confirm a rumor that Ciaran Hinds is playing the villainous Steppenwolf, who was seen in a deleted scene of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Henry Cavill recently offered some interesting comments about the Justice League story, hinting that, when he is finally resurrected from the dead, after making his heroic sacrifice at the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he will get into a heated argument with Ben Affleck's Batman as to who the leader of the Justice League really is. It still hasn't been revealed when Superman will be resurrected in the Justice League story, but we saw at the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice that he may not have been fully deceased when he was committed to the Earth at his funeral.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Zack Snyder directs Justice League from a script by Chris Terrio. Warner Bros. has set a November 17 release date for Justice League which has that date to itself. Take a look at Jason Momoa's brief video interview where he discusses Justice Leauge and more.