Justice League, good or bad, is probably going to be one of the biggest movies of the year. But if it's good, it could be one of the biggest superhero movies ever. It is still Zack Snyder's movie by many accounts, but since he stepped away due to a personal tragedy, it has been Joss Whedon who has been steering the ship. Now, it sounds like as much as a third of the script has changed during his time working on the movie.

Forbes' Mark Hughes recently appeared on the Superhero News podcast. During the course of the conversation, Hughes discussed some of what he had heard about Joss Whedon's involvement in Justice League. According to him, Whedon did about two dozen pages of additional material, in addition to cutting some of the stuff that was there when Zack Snyder was working on it. Here's what he had to say.

"There are a lot of ways you can contribute to changing a script...What I heard was [that Whedon did] roughly two dozen pages of additional material and rewrites, and on top of that...There's some stuff that's been cut. Scenes have been cut, and characters have been cut out of the film... things have been changed and things have been cut. So when you look at the totality of his involvement and his work and his impact on that script, yes, it's fair to say probably a third of the script total when you add [cuts, reshoots, and new scenes]."

Reshoots are common on big blockbusters like Justice League, but the more we hear, the more it sounds like the changes being made to the movie are more than standard. As for the final product? It very much sounds like we are going to see something that is going to be a combination of Joss Whedon and Zack Snyder's vision, despite many saying that everyone has been sticking to the original vision for the movie. Though, that may not be a bad thing. Movies like World War Z and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story went through massive reshoots and rewrites before arriving in theaters and those movies turned out pretty good, by most accounts.

Joss Whedon was officially given a writing credit on Justice League recently, which means that he did a significant amount of work. But Zack Snyder is still being credited as the director. All that will matter to fans at the end of the day is that Justice League is a good movie. Whatever goes on behind-the-scenes in order to make that happen simply won't matter, as long as it's good. If it isn't good, one can only hope we get some sort of tell all book years from now. For the time being, all we can do is wait for Justice League to make its way to theaters on November 17 and hope for the best.