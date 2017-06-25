The early Justice League footage and trailer have not shown Superman for obvious reasons. We're all supposed to believe that he died at the end Batman v Superman and we do, but we also know that DCEU hasn't milked that cow enough yet. Plus he can be seen in the Justice League promo art that leaked less than a month ago. Now word on the street is that the next trailer for Justice League will for sure feature the return of the one and only Superman.

The rumor comes to us from DCEU Leaks, a popular subreddit. The reddit user DCVMARVEL claims that his sources on Twitter (very reliable, the best sources, not sad) are telling him that Superman will be in the next Justice League trailer and gave him an idea of what the upcoming trailer will look like. Though knowledge of the trailer may be available now, it is still unclear just where Superman will pop up in Justice League since Batman and Wonder Woman have been out recruiting Aquaman, the Flash, and Cyborg. SPOILERS for the trailer will be posted below, you have been warned.

According to the inside sources, the trailer starts with the same footage of Batman recruiting the Flash that we have already seen. The source says.

''The trailer starts with the same footage of Batman recruiting flash, then logos (including the new DC logo). We cut to a montage of the team. Bruce talking to Diana at some kind of museum. Cyborg looking depressed as he walks through the hall of a high school (apparently we see him use some kind of holographic projection to blend in) with voice over from Victor saying ''I never asked for this. I didn't want to be some thing''

Next we see Aquaman in Atlantis, which apparently looks really cool with Atlantian soldiers. The source explains.

"We then see Aquaman in Atlantis (apparently resembles castle ruins), talking with Vulko(William Dafoe) about his destiny. We see a motherbox being guarded by Atlantian soldiers when out of nowhere there's an attack. Steppenwolf takes the motherbox, Aquaman swims after him, Steppenwolf throws his axe at Aquaman & in slow motion Arthur dodges it."

Next it, appears that some action starts to take place and then we get a view of the Batcave. The source continues.

"We cut to Batman, WW, Flash & Cyborg being overwhelmed by parademons in some kind of tunnel, the tunnel floods, and Aquaman shows up to save the team. We get the ''dressed like a bat, I dig it'' then Aquaman asks Batman for help. We cut to the team entering the Batcave as Flash geeks out. voice over from Batman about the parademons(referred to them as creatures) kidnapping scientists. WW asks what's the plan as Flash asks Alfred for some service, Alfred walks off."

Don't worry, we're getting there. After Alfred brushes off the Flash we get the action montage that has to happen in all trailers.

"Montage of action(slow mo shot of WW falling while trying to reach her sword as flash tips it with his finger so she can grab it, Cyborg punches Aquaman as Aquaman throws him against the wall as the shot transitions into Aquaman throwing Bruce against the wall, Aquaman ww & flash guarding what appears to be the scout ship, Batman gliding into a parademon, Steppenwolf stepping on WW's chest, Cyborg standing on a football field). Flash then makes a joke about Cyborg looking like the tin man"

Alright, here it is, the moment we've all been waiting for. We get a peak of what Superman will look like in Justice League and apparently the costume is a little different this time around and it looks as if Superman does not have a cape. "The symbol is bigger than usual and Kingdom Come style, more dark grey than silver." The suit has been described as looking like it was constructed of molten lava with glowing red lines. Read what the source had to say about the final frames of the trailer below.

"After the JL title card we get the money shot. Batman is driving towards some kind of ship when Superman in the new suit, beard, and mullet lands right in front of it, red eyes and an evil smirk (fire in the background, raining ash, great visual shot) while Batman has a look of "oh, s%$&" as the trailer ends."

Congratulations if you made it this far! Everything seems to check out, but one has to wonder about Superman with a mullet, even if it is an important part of the comics that launched in the 80s. And there is no word if we'll hear any of Danny Elfman's score. At any rate, it is unclear when we will get to see the new Justice League trailer, but Comic-Con would be a good assumption. Reshoots and rewrites be damned, Justice League will hit theaters this November.