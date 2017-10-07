There's almost no question, when Justice League arrives next month, we're going to be in for some surprises. Some of them are likely to be of the pleasant variety, and others may not be. But a little ahead of the movie's release next month, it looks like one potentially huge surprise may have been revealed. Could we see the Legion of Doom in Justice League? However unlikely it may seem, there's some evidence that suggests this could be the case.

Before we dig into the evidence for this latest Justice League rumor, we should say that it should be taken with the correct amount of skepticism and should only be regarded as a rumor for now. That said, Joe Manganiello, the man who is supposed to be playing Deathstroke in the DCEU and was originally supposed be the main villain in The Batman, recently posted a photo to his Twitter that turned some heads. Specifically, the photo featured the actor wearing a shirt that says "Legion of Doom" on it, in the same font used for the Justice League font.

Joe Manganiello was featured standing beside actor Darin De Paul in the photo, as the two were taking part in the Geek and Sundry show, Critical Role. As innocuous as a Legion of Doom shirt may seem, nobody online appears to have seen this particular shirt before and, considering it has the exact same font as the Justice League logo, coupled with the fact that the guy wearing it, as far as we know, is playing Deathstroke in the DCEU, there's enough circumstantial evidence to make us think that this could mean something more.

In case you aren't familiar, the Legion of Doom is a group of supervillains who wish to destroy of all Earth's superheroes so that they may rule the planet. They've never succeeded in doing so, but they remain one of the major threats to DC's superheroes. Over the years, the team has included bad guys we've already met in the DCEU, like Lex Luthor, and ones we will meet in Aquaman, like Black Manta, but the team has also featured Bizarro, Brainiac, Captain Cold, Cheetah, Giganta, Gorilla Grodd, Riddler, Scarecrow, Sinestro and Toyman. Deathstroke isn't on that list, but Warner Bros. could take some liberties and adjust the members of the team.

What we know for sure is that Steppenwolf is going to be the main villain in Justice League, which is likely leading us to Doomsday down the road. It's also been said that Lex Luthor was cut out of Justice League during Joss Whedon's reshoots. So does that leave room for the Legion of Doom? And might it be too early for something like that? Then again, it was probably too early to kill off Superman in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice as well. So we can't rule it out. But at the end of the day, it's probably just a shirt. You can check out Joe Manganiello's Twitter for yourself below and decide.