With the summer movie season now over, the one movie many fans are looking forward to is Warner Bros.' Justice League, which many are hoping can keep the DCEU on track, after the success of Wonder Woman. Ben Affleck revealed in a recent interview that his Bruce Wayne/Batman character has changed quite a bit from Batman v Superman. Here's what the actor had to say, revealing that he's in a much better place than he was in Dawn of Justice

"In Batman v Superman, he was at the end of his rope. But in Justice League he's finding hope again. He has to open up and play well with others. He knows he needs them. He's sort of the ultimate loner, but he's really trying to make it work and develop a good relationship with all of them. He might be a mentor to The Flash."

The actor made this statement during an interview with US Magazine, where the actor spoke about how he physically prepared for the role, stating that it's all about "paying attention to what you eat, lifting weights, cardio sessions." He added that the Batsuit is very "form-fitting, so you have to prepare." The site also spoke with Gal Gadot, who had this to say when asked about the dynamic between Batman and her Wonder Woman character.

"Since they've fought together, they know each other's strengths. They also understand the hope Superman stood for, that was lost [when he died], so they feel that more than the others."

Gal Gadot also mentioned that her Wonder Woman character brings, "specific qualities to a group dynamic, and she understands the enemy better than anyone else." The official Justice League synopsis reveals that, once again, Wonder Woman must demonstrate her ability as a fierce warrior. Facing a great enemy, she and Batman join forces to recruit a group of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. Having formed an unprecedented League of heroes, they set out to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. It certainly seems that Wonder Woman has much more of a leadership role this time around, but we won't know for sure until Justice League hits theaters on November 17.

In related news, a new video has surfaced over the weekend, which features the cast of Justice League wishing their fans a very happy Mexican Independence Day. The video features Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg), although Henry Cavill (Superman) is nowhere to be found. We reported back in June that the future of the DCEU movie slate depends on the success of Justice League. While both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330.3 million domestic, $873.2 million worldwide) and Suicide Squad ($325.1 million domestic, $745.6 million worldwide) did big business at the box office, they were both trashed by the critics. However, Wonder Woman helped get the DCEU back in the fans' and critics' good graces, with an impressive 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and $410.7 million domestic take and $817.6 million worldwide, from a $149 million budget. Hopefully Justice League can continue the success for the DCEU, but that will remain unclear until the movie opens nationwide on November 17. Hopefully we'll find out more about this superhero ensemble soon.