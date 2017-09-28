Are you ready to see some new Justice League footage? Well, it looks like you're going to get your wish next week. Possibly. Warner Bros. recently screened a new trailer for the highly-anticipated superhero team flick at the National Association of Theatre Owners Fall Summit. So when are they going to release that trailer for DC fans to see? It looks like the studio could be planning to release it with Blade Runner 2049 in theaters next week.

Blade Runner 2049 officially hits theaters on October 6, but because of Thursday night previews on October 5, it's very likely that's the day we could see the new Justice League trailer arrive online. Warner Bros. hasn't officially stated that this is going to happen, but since Blade Runner 2049 is the next major release the studio has coming out, it would absolutely make sense. Plus, there will probably be a good deal of audience crossover for both movies. But most people who watch the trailer are going to do so online.

With The Justice League movie slated to hit theaters in a little less than two months, the timing seems absolutely perfect for a final trailer to get fans amped up. The interesting thing about this particular trailer, whenever we get to see it, is that it will be the first trailer we've seen since Joss Whedon did his major reshoots on the movie. Zack Snyder decided to step away from the movie following a personal tragedy a few months ago and, according to various reports, Whedon's contributions to Justice League have been very substantial. So much so that he earned a writing credit for his work. So, not only are we going to see what Joss Whedon's Justice League may look like, but we still haven't seen Superman actually show up in a trailer yet. Are they really going to make us wait until the movie actually drops?

To say that expectations are high for Justice League would be an understatement. Considering that this is the first time the DC Comics team has ever appeared in a live-action movie, it was always going to have the weight of the world on its shoulders. But considering that Wonder Woman really put the DCEU in a great place following the divisiveness that came with Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. can't really afford to take a big step back. That's likely why they poured so much into the reshoots. They need to get this movie right.

Batman-News also points out that Thursday, October 5 just so happens to be the first day of New York Comic Con as well. That would add even more fuel to the fire that the final Justice League trailer is coming next week. So be sure to mark your calendars and keep your eyes peeled, DC fans. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as any new information about the new Justice League trailer and when we will see it arrive online is made available.