The fall movie season is here to (hopefully) save us from a summer that disappointed on many levels. One of the few bright spots this summer was Wonder Woman, who is going to make her return in Justice League on November 17. This is easily one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year and now Warner Bros. has released a brand new image from the comic book flick, featuring Wonder Woman, Batman and The Flash united.

People brings us the new photo, which has the trinity of DC heroes looking at something that deserves every shred of their attention. Is it Justice League's villain Steppenwolf? A post-resurrection Superman? All we can do is speculate for now, but it does give us a good look at three of the heroes from this movie suited up and ready for action. Ben Affleck talked a bit about how Justice League will differ from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, saying there is more room for humor this time around. Here's what he had to say about it.

"This is a step in evolution to bring together all of these characters who have had their origins. It's about multilateralism, and it's about hope and about working together and the kind of conflicts of trying to work together with others. Part of the drama of the movie is the question of whether or not the team is going to come together. It's very different from the tenor of the last movie and there's also more room for humor."

We can safely assume that the Justice League will wind up coming together in order to take down Steppenwolf, but Ben Affleck does make it sound like things aren't going to be overly smooth. At least not to start. As Affleck explains, all of the heroes in this movie are going to be different and they are all going to bring something different to the table.

"Wonder Woman is very powerful, Aquaman is very badass, he's got very strong and stubborn energy. Flash is a lot of fun and full of life and Cyborg is just a very smart and independent person. And we have some new vehicles that are really awesome, like the Flying Fox, it's so big that it can transport the whole League and can carry a Batmobile."

There has been a lot of conversation about Ben Affleck's future with the DCEU beyond Justice League. He says that he is going to remain on board to play the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' The Batman, but reports continue to suggest he'll exit the DCEU at some point. For now, he's all in on Justice League. He shares that with co-star Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in the movie, who has nothing but positive things to say about his experience.

"We all had a friggin' blast. I love this gang of weirdos. We're all very different humans and we really love each other through and through. I personally always feel that the goodness of what we create interpersonally on a set flows into the quantum fabric of the film. I trust completely in this very esoteric understanding. If having the most fun was a competition, then we all won, or lost, all a matter of perspective. Ain't no use trying to contrast or compare. Everybody's got their own special sauce brand of fun, y'know?"

Joss Whedon is currently trying to get Justice League where it needs to be ahead of the release. He had a lot of work to do following Zack Snyder's departure. Let's just hope this movie lives up to the very massive expectations being placed upon it. Be sure to check out the new Justice League photo for yourself below.