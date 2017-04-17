Last month, Warner Bros. unveiled the first full-length Justice League trailer, but with exactly seven months left until this superhero ensemble hits theaters, it remains to be seen if much more footage will be released. Today we have word that Game of Thrones star Michael McElhatton, who played the nefarious Roose Bolton on the HBO series, has a mystery role in the superhero ensemble. While he wouldn't say who he's playing, but the actor did tease that he is in the movie's opening scene, which is quite dark. Although the movie as a whole has more humor than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"There is probably going to be a lot more humor in Justice League, I think would probably be the main difference from the previous one (Batman V Superman). I found the scene I did, which is kind of a big opening scene, was pretty dark actually in its tone, but in a good way. It was comic booky, but I think you can thread a certain amount of humor through it, which maybe the previous one was lacking."

Director Zack Snyder told journalists who visited the set that the movie's opening scene takes place thousands of years ago, showcasing Apokolips' Parademons as they try to conquer Earth for the first time. An alliance was formed between the humans of Earth, the Amazons and the underwater dwellers of Atlantis, who came together to defeat them. It's possible that Michael McElhatton could be playing one of the characters in this alliance to take on Apokolips, but that has yet to be confirmed. When asked about working with director Zack Snyder, the actor revealed how much he enjoyed working with the filmmaker.

"He just lives for those comic books. He absolutely adores them and he's an aficionado, which I'm not at all, actually. He does have his style, his slo-mo style, and he knows exactly what he wants and yet he is amazingly loose and open to suggestions from actors, for such a giant machine that you might think would be locked off, but there was an enormous amount of freedom with it. We shall see."

Michael McElhatton joins a Justice League cast that includes Batman v Superman stars Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor), Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth) and Diane Lane (Martha Kent). New characters who will be part of this superhero ensemble include Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Amber Heard as Mera. Take a look at Michael McElhatton's video interview below, as we wait for more on Justice League.