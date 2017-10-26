While the opening weekend may not match that of Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice or Suicide Squad, Justice League is tracking for a very solid debut next month. Official box office tracking has the DC superhero team-up bringing in $110 million in its opening frame, with higher-end predictions putting it around $120 million. That will make it one of the biggest opening weekends of 2017 and will put it just ahead of Wonder Woman, which brought in $103 million on its opening weekend in June.

Expectations are extremely high for Justice League, so the fact that it won't top Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which brought in $166 million on its opening weekend last year, or Suicide Squad, which surprised with $133 million, can be seen as a bad sign for some. However, some fans and more general moviegoers became cautious, given the (at best) mixed response to both of those movies. That said, if Justice League can avoid negative reviews, it should be able to avoid a huge dropoff in its second weekend. Here's what Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with tracking company comScore, had to say about the tracking numbers.

"The highlighted presence of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman makes a $100 million debut reasonable. The sheer 'must-see' factor, given the ensemble cast of iconic characters, is undeniable, and much like Batman v Superman, the concept of the movie and the cast transcends any mixed sentiments regarding the film that may be out there in the pre-release window."

Some very early tracking numbers had Justice League possibly bringing in as much as $150 million opening weekend, but those predictions may have been a bit premature. Also, as we've seen time and time again in recent years, box office tracking can be unreliable. Just this year, IT blew away anyone's wildest expectations ($123 million opening weekend), with much of that having to do with the very positive word of mouth and reviews. It's entirely possible that Justice League far exceeds expectations in a similar way, but reviews will be crucial.

Though fans are very excited about the potential that exists in Justice League, the production did experience some complications. Zack Snyder, who remains the sole credited director, stepped away from the project over a personal tragedy several months ago. Joss Whedon (The Avengers) stepped in to handle reshoots, which are said to have been very extensive, as well as the editing process.

Even if Justice League actually earns the $110 million figure tracking is predicting, that will still make for a very strong start. As Entertainment Weekly points out, with pre-sale tickets for Justice League available now, and demand quite high, these tracking numbers could go up. In any case, the reviews, which likely won't be online till much closer to the November 17 release date, will certainly play a huge part in the movie's ability to endure beyond its opening weekend.