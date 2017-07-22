We're just hours away from Warner Bros.' massive Hall H Comic-Con panel, but while the countdown continues, the studio dropped a new Justice League poster, which features a catchy new tagline: "You can't save the world alone." This tagline also makes good use of every Justice League hero's logo to help spell out the tagline. Like all of the Justice League promotional material, Henry Cavill's Superman is nowhere to be seen, although his Superman logo does represent the "S" in save, which is somewhat ironic since Kal-El has said on multiple occasions that it's not an 'S," and that it stands for Hope. Hoperman isn't quite as catchy of a superhero title though.

The poster debuted on the Justice League Twitter account this morning, featuring Batman (Ben Affleck) flanked by Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), all of whom have been confirmed to appear at Comic-Con. Henry Cavill, however, has not been confirmed for the panel, which isn't terribly surprising since he is currently filming Mission: Impossible 6 with Tom Cruise. Still, it's possible that the Man of Steel himself could send a video message for the fans, but we'll find out for sure in a few short hours. The poster appears to be an homage to the iconic superhero artwork of Alex Ross, only shot with the real superhero actors in costume, although it isn't clear if Alex Ross himself had anything to do with the poster.

Despite being absent from all of the trailers and posters thus far, Henry Cavill's Superman does play a major part in this movie, with director Zack Snyder teasing in January that the Man of Steel's, "presence, and lack of presence, are big story points" in Justice League. There was also a leaked Justice League trailer description from last month which broke down the entire trailer, and claims that the final shot will feature Batman driving his Batmobile towards a ship of some kind, when Superman lands right in front of the ship, wearing a brand new suit, while sporting a beard and a mullet, while also displaying his "red eyes" and an "evil smirk." Naturally, this description hasn't been verified, but we'll find out for sure later today.

While the main cast members are said to be present, neither the original director, Zack Snyder, who stepped away from the project after a family tragedy, nor his replacement, Joss Whedon, will be appearing in person at the Con today. Still, it's possible that one or both of the filmmakers could have a video message that could be played to the Hall H crowd during this two-hour panel, which will also feature James Wan's highly-anticipated Aquaman movie, along with Ready Player One and Blade Runner 2049. Warner Bros. has used the Hall H stage to drop many surprise announcements in the past, including the reveal that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was happening back in 2013, so anything is possible at this panel later today.

The studio has also used the Comic-Con floor this year to showcase our best look yet at the new villain Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), along with highly-weaponized Batmobile. Warner Bros. has set a November 17, 2017 release date for Justice League, which will go up against Lionsgate's drama Wonder. Warner Bros. will continue this Justice League story with Justice League Part 2, which has been slated for release on June 14, 2019, although very little is known about that follow-up. While we wait for the Hall H panel to start at Comic-Con, take a look at the Justice League poster below.