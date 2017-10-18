Another day, another new bit of marketing for Justice League. Today, we bring you another stylish poster, though, it still doesn't feature Superman. At this point, it really does seem like Warner Bros. is going to make us wait until the movie arrives in theaters to bring the Man of Steel back, which is a pretty bold move, even though it's the logical move. This poster does, however, have The Flash out front leading the team.

The poster was revealed by the official Justice League UK Twitter account and, aside from The Flash doing his Speedster business with a very aggressive look on his face, the poster also features Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg and Aquaman, all ready to fight and try to save the planet, even though they don't have any Lanterns or Kryptonians to help them defeat all of those Parademons and Steppenwolf. All things considered, this is another nice poster for Justice League, but a poster is just a poster. We're ready to see this movie and, more to the point, see if Justice League is actually a good movie.

Justice League sees Bruce Wayne still dealing with the death of Superman, following their battle with Doomsday at the end of Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Even though things seem a bit hopeless, with the help of Wonder Woman, Batman decides to assemble a team of metahumans to help stop an impending threat. Together, they recruit Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Barry Allen) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to help save the planet, but they appear to be hopelessly outnumbered. Maybe they can get some help from a member of the Green Lantern Corps? There's a good chance that's something we'll see, but Warner Bros. is trying to keep it a secret.

Much has been made of the troubles that Justice League has faced during production. The movie started filming just after Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice hit theaters. At the time, nobody at Warner Bros., including director Zack Snyder, could have imagined how divisive the movie would be. However, they've tried to make it clear this movie will be lighter in tone and Joss Whedon did some very significant reshoots and adjustments to the script. We still don't know if all of that made for a good movie, but we'll know soon enough.

Reviews haven't yet arrived online for Justice League, which hits theaters on November 17, but the movie has officially been rated PG-13 and screenings should start happening soon. That means we'll get the first reactions sooner rather than later and we'll have some idea of how excited we should be, or if we need to temper our expectations a bit. In the meantime, be sure to check out this new poster, courtesy of the Justice League UK Twitter account, for yourself below.