Two new posters have surfaced for Warner Bros.' highly-anticipated DCEU adventure Justice League, which is slated to hit theaters nationwide on November 17. As is the case with all of the Justice League materials that have been released thus far, Henry Cavill's Superman character is nowhere to be found on this poster, as the mystery regarding this character's involvement continues to swirl, while the studio and filmmakers refuse to reveal much about Superman's involvement. While we may not get our first look at Superman in Justice League until the movie premieres on November 17, rest assured, he will have a major role in the film.

Back in January, director Zack Snyder teased that Superman (Henry Cavill) had a "huge role" in the film, and that both his presence and lack of presence are "big story points" in the movie. At the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Superman sacrificed himself to help defeat Doomsday, although at the very end of the movie, during Superman's funeral, we saw the dirt on his coffin levitate, indicating that Superman is in fact not dead at all, and that he will return. Unfortunately, this new poster from DC Comics doesn't give us any indication of how Superman may fit into this story quite yet, but hopefully we'll have more details soon. There has also been a Japanese poster that has been released, which features all of these heroes both in and out of their superhero costumes, but, once again, Henry Cavill's Superman is nowhere to be found.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's (Henry Cavill) selfless act, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash, it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. The new Justice Leauge synopsis puts Wonder Woman at the front and center of this team, which isn't surprising since it just passed $400 million domestic and is the first genuine hit to come out of the DCEU.

We also recently reported that the Justice League reshoots helped give the movie a new ending, although that hasn't been confirmed by the studio. The rumor reveals that the movie was originally supposed to end on a cliffhanger, to help set up the currently untitled Justice League sequel, which is currently slated to hit theaters June 14, 2019. The reshoots are said to "de-emphasize parts of the story that refer to the arrival of Darkseid on Earth" and there is also talk of a "flashback scene involving Robin Wright's General Antiope character from Wonder Woman." None of these details have been confirmed as of yet.

Ben Affleck recently teased that this new Justice League movie is the product of two very different directors, meaning Zack Snyder, who filmed most of the movie before he had to depart due to a family tragedy, and Joss Whedon, who was tasked with coming abord to shape the story after Zack Snyder left. Joss Whedon is said to be infusing more humor into the story, although that has yet to be confirmed. While we wait for more details, take a look at the new Justice League poster below.