Justice League is still dealing with some very extensive reshoots under the direction of Joss Whedon, who took over for Zack Snyder following a personal tragedy. Despite the fact that the movie is coming out in just three months, some of the movie is still being filmed and, more importantly, we have yet to see a shred of footage featuring Henry Cavill's Superman. It may not be footage, but a brand new promotional banner has made its way online that features the Man of Steel floating gloriously alongside his DC counterparts.

The new Justice League banner was revealed via Film Cells, who are actually selling it for $19.99, if you want to have this somewhere in your home. The important thing here is that this is an official Justice League poster that actually features the Superman we know alongside Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg and The Flash. We've known for a very long time that Superman is going to be resurrected somehow in the movie, but Warner Bros. has remained very cagey about it. This doesn't necessarily clue us on how he'll return, but this shows us he is going to return and will be the Superman we've come to know. At least as far as his look is concerned.

Justice League sees a world that is still dealing with Superman's death following the events of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Bruce Wayne reevaluates his extreme methods and begins reaching out to other heroes to assemble a team of crime-fighters to defend Earth from all kinds of threats. Together with Wonder Woman, Batman seeks out Victor Stone aka Cyborg, Barry Allen aka The Flash and the Atlantean warrior king known as Aquaman, aka Arthur Curry. They face off against Steppenwolf, who just so happens to be the second-in-command to alien warlord Darkseid, who has been tasked with finding several artifacts that are hidden on Earth.

Given how much of a threat Steppenwolf appears to be, based on the Justice League trailer that was released during San Diego Comic-Con, it looks like Batman and the gang are going to need Superman to stand a chance. He didn't actually feature in that trailer, but the final shots saw Alfred speaking with an unidentified figure that many speculate is indeed the Man of Steel. He's sporting his classic red and blue suit in this new image, but Henry Cavill has teased that we will see him in the black suit from the Death and Return of Superman storyline.

Warner Bros. will likely release one more trailer before Justice League arrives on November 17, but it is starting to feel like they may wait to reveal Superman's return in the movie. That might be a bit of a risky marketing move, but it will serve as a nice surprise for fans once they are in the theater. Be sure to check out the new Justice League banner featuring Superman for yourself below.