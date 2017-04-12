We have (what seems like) forever to wait until Justice League makes its way to theaters, but Warner Bros. is going to be teasing us the whole way. Not long ago, they released the first official trailer for the Justice League movie, which really got hardcore DC fans excited. Now we have another new poster for the movie, which shows the members of the Justice League from a slightly different angle. Literally.

The poster surfaced on the Warner Bros. India Twitter account and uses the now familiar tagline, "Unite the League." That phrase seems to be a play on what Zack Snyder was using early on in the making of Justice League when he was using the line "unite the seven." That tagline seemed to imply that all seven members of the Justice League would be uniting in the movie and, as of right now, we only have six accounted for. Sort of. In this poster, it is just five because Superman is still dead. At least for now. We know that he is going to be resurrected at some point in the movie, but it looks like that surprise is going to be saved for a good while. In this particular poster, the five members of the Justice League who are present for duty, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg and The Flash, are all letting us get a look at their left sides. As opposed to facing us directly, which has been the case with the other posters. Here is the official synopsis for Justice League.

"Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

2017 is going to be a very important year for the DCEU. Many people are still on board for Warner Bros.' larger plans, but there are a great many who felt burned by Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. That puts a lot of pressure on Wonder Woman, no doubt, but there is even more pressure on Justice League. Even if Wonder Woman is great, DC fans, and moviegoers in general, aren't likely to be forgiving if the very first live-action Justice League movie is botched. This movie at least needs to be good. Though, great would be better.

The cast for the movie includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder and is set for release on November 17. Be sure to check out the poster for yourself below.