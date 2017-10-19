Before we know it, Justice League is going to be in theaters and we'll actually be able to see the movie for ourselves. Warner Bros. has really started to ramp up the marketing for the movie, with the November 17 release date looming. Now, a brand new featurette for Justice League has been released that highlights the Scarlet Speedster himself, The Flash. The featurette also features some new footage that we haven't seen in the previous trailers for the movie.

The featurette comes as part of the recently announced Flash week, which is part of the Justice League marketing. In the video, we see Ezra Miller talking a little bit about his version of Barry Allen and how he fits into the team, that also includes Batman (Ben Affleck), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). We see some extended bits of footage that has been teased in the trailers, like when he is telling Batman that he's never "done battle" before, which leads to Batman giving him a rather encouraging speech. We also get a slightly better sense of how his powers work and how they're going to be portrayed in Justice League.

As far as The Flash goes, we've only seen very brief bits of him in the DCEU thus far. He has a very brief cameo in Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, in addition to Bruce Wayne's very bizarre dream sequence that features Flash. He also had a small cameo in Suicide Squad, but the character has yet to be explored on screen. The same goes for Aquaman and Cyborg, so Justice League is going to have a tricky task when trying to balance all of their parts. They need to introduce the characters and make them feel complete within the confines of this movie. A movie that already seems like it has to accomplish an awful lot.

Ultimately, how well this is handled comes down to two different guys. Zack Snyder, whose original vision for Justice League is said to be intact, and Joss Whedon, who handled the significant reshoots and rewrites on the movie after Snyder stepped away. Even though the narrative has largely been that this is Snyder's movie, and for the record, he's the only credited director, it's clear that Whedon did quite a bit. So any amount of praise and/or blame for Justice League will be shared by both of them. At the very least, the action sequences with The Flash look incredible.

Reviews haven't yet been released for Justice League, but that is going to determine a lot. IF it's like Wonder Woman and the reviews are stellar, we could be looking at one of the biggest hits of 2017. If it's like Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and the reviews are bad, we could be looking at a disappointment at the box office and move division among fans. While we wait for the reviews, be sure to check out the new Flash featurette for Justice League, courtesy of the AT&T YouTube channel, for yourself below.