While the Justice League reshoots are causing controversy for going way over budget, with new director Joss Whedon reportedly shooting enough footage for two whole movies, filming is still under way in the U.K., with two new locations revealed through a recent report. A new crop of set photos have surfaced from the Shorts Building in the U.K., which has been re-labeled as Lakeview Apartments, with filming taking place there today. While there are no photos of the second location, the production is also taking place at the Southill Estate in Bedfordshire U.K., which is reportedly the new Wayne Manor.

The photos come from Batman Notes, which show crew members getting ready for a shot outside the Shorts Building/Lakeview Apartments set. While there are no images of cast/crew at the Southill Estate, an aerial photo of the estate shows that it is certainly suitable to serve as Bruce Wayne's sprawling estate for Bruce Wayne. Ben Affleck has been spotted on the grounds, which is also close to the Cardington Sheds location, where the cast and crew have been filming for the past month.

The production has also been filming at the nearby Southill Lake and Woods, where the production has been filming in and around the water, sparking speculation that Aquaman (Jason Momoa) is involved in these scenes. As for the Lakeview Apartments set, no details about the shoot have been given, and it isn't clear who has been filming in this location thus far. Still, it isn't clear how much filming is left, although the length of these reshoots has reportedly been a cause for concern.

It's been just over two months since Joss Whedon took over on Justice League, after the sudden departure of director Zack Snyder, following a heartbreaking family tragedy. Despite extensive reshoots, recent reports have claimed that Joss Whedon will not receive any directing credit on Justice League, which is still slated to open in theaters on November 17. It's still unclear when the reshoots will wrap, and it's possible that Joss Whedon may ultimately end up with a screenwriting credit, since he has largely been tasked with polishing the script, especially the dialogue.

Joss Whedon is also set to direct Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie, and he is said to be a major player in the DCEU, with a report from earlier this week claiming that both Zack Snyder and his wife, producer Deborah Snyder, will have a severely decreased role in the DCEU moving forward. While they will likely still both receive producing credits on the upcoming DCEU movies, they will not have any say in any day-to-day creative decisions for the DCEU films moving forward, with Joss Whedon said to have a bigger role in the DCEU moving forward. While we wait for more on Justice League and the future of the DCEU, take a look at the latest set photos as reshoots continue.

