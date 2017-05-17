Justice League has not undergone significant reshoots, but reshoots are on the way this summer. Rumors have been recently swirling, saying Zack Snyder's follow up to Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice has essentially been remade twice via very extensive reshoots. But those rumors have been denied by studio insiders. However, as with many blockbusters movies of this size, reshoots for Justice League are needed. They will be minimal. That was reportedly always part of the plan.

Following some extensive and troubling, though, apparently incorrect information from Splash Report, The Wrap has stepped in to refute those claims. According to The Wrap, no additional shooting has taken place on Justice League yet, which heavily contradicts what was being said by Splash Report. Here's what an unnamed studio insider had to say about the situation.

"There has been no additional photography to date on 'Justice League,' we have planned and will shoot additional pickups early summer. Additional photography has always been planned like most pictures in general but certainly for a tentpole of 'Justice League's' size and scope."

For the majority of movie lovers who don't work in the industry and don't have insider sources, these conflicting reports can sometimes be confusing, or at the very least frustrating. Especially for those who are fans of DC Comics and want to see the DCEU succeed. That said, The Wrap and Splash Report are both citing unnamed sources here. However, The Wrap does have more of a reputation for breaking such news and has a fairly solid track record with this kind of thing. So it is much more likely that no reshoots have happened yet. In case you missed it, here's what the initial report from Splash Report had to say about the situation.

"Speaking on a condition of anonymity, (their source) said that in the 17 months between the start of principal photography and the final cut arriving in theaters in November that the film will have essentially been 'remade...twice.'"

Fortunately, it looks like things may not be as messy as they initially seemed. That said, we don't know the size and scope of the reshoots being planned this summer for Justice League, so there still could be some major retooling, if the studio and Zack Snyder deem that to be the right thing to do. But with the movie slated to come out on November 17, summer reshoots could be cutting it a little close. It all depends on what is being done.

Reshoots are not a bad thing these days. Most major blockbusters plan for them and, in some cases, they can really help improve a movie. World War Z was reportedly a disaster before extensive reshoots were done, which wound up saving the movie from being a total bomb. As a more recent example, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story went through very extensive reshoots months before its release, but the reshoots really benefited the final product and the movie wound up being a critical and commercial success. So reshoots, inherently, are not a bad thing.

Now, even though it sounds like things are going more or less as planned for Justice League, some elements of the DCEU still sound a little shaky. The Flash is still trying to lock down a director and, as of yet, we haven't seen a movie that wasn't divisive in this current DC Comics movie universe. Wonder Woman looks like it could finally break that streak, but Justice League needs to be good in order to keep this thing on the tracks. Still, for right now, there isn't necessarily any reason to panic, DC fans.