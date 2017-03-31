Those who were hoping to see a Justice League movie that was pushing three hours in length may be disappointed to hear that director Zack Snyder has pretty much shut down that rumor. Though, there are plenty of people out there who thought a three-hour runtime for Justice League was a bit much. Either way, at least as of now, that doesn't seem to be the case.

This all started a few days ago when IMDB listed the runtime on the Justice League movie page at 170 minutes, putting it just shy of three hours long. That news made the rounds and was talked about quite a bit on social media. In response to Jon Berg on Twitter, who joked he was disappointed the movie was only 170 minutes long, Zack Snyder made a quip of his own, which pretty much shoots this whole thing down. Here is what he had to say.

"@thejonberg Forgot to tell you that I screened the first cut of JL for IMDB. Thought that was standard WB procedure. No?"

The director was clearly poking fun at the idea IMDB would know the runtime of Justice League at this point in time. A report by The Wrap cited an unnamed insider who stated that the movie isn't even finished yet, so there isn't really any way of knowing what the actual runtime of the movie will be at this point. Assuming that The Wrap's report is true, that is. Given that Justice League is nearly eight months from release, it stands to reason that there is still quite a bit of work to be done. Here is the official synopsis for Justice League.

"Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

Despite the fact that Zack Snyder, along with The Wrap's report, seems to totally debunk the rumored three-hour runtime for Justice League, it wasn't all that hard to believe. That is partially why the rumor gained so much traction. The extended edition of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, which is almost universally considered to be better than the theatrical version, is 183 minutes long. So there is no question that the first live-action movie to ever unite the Justice League on screen could eclipse three hours in length, should Warner Bros. and Zack Snyder want to go that route. But all indications at this point are that the movie will be a possibly more reasonable runtime, likely between two and three hours.

The cast for Justice League includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder and is set for release on November 17. You can check out the Twitter exchange for yourself below.