DCEU and Justice League fans rejoice. It has been confirmed that the runtime for Justice League will clock in at a mere 121 minutes. Many fans have held the fear that the upcoming movie was going to have a ridiculously long runtime (some saying nearly 3-hours) to cram everything in about all of the characters they can, but that, thankfully, will not be the case this time around. The news comes after many news outlets began to report that the movie was going to be nearly 3-hours long, which was proven false by Zack Snyder.

After a long production process, the DCEU's Justice League will hit theaters on November 17th clocking in at a minute over 2 hours. A number of theater chains, including Regal Cinemas, and AMC Theaters, have confirmed the runtime of the movie, making it the shortest movie in the unofficially titled DC Extended Universe thus far. Director Zack Snyder promised a lighter and more traditional superhero movie from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Speaking of Snyder, it isn't clear just how much work that Joss Whedon has done to the finished product over the long months of reshoots, but it is rumored to be quite a bit.

The fact that it's shorter than both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, Zack Snyder's other DCEU installments is interesting because it was anticipated to be bigger in almost every other aspect. It's also important to remember that length was also a criticism for both of those aforementioned movies. Ben Affleck has stated that Joss Whedon has done a tremendous job of making the movie a character-driven story while taking some influence from his work with the MCU. Other rumors suggest that Whedon has done a lot to the movie, trimming it down, and making it more straightforward.

There have been plenty of rumors swirling around the production of Justice League, but may have proven to just be rumors. Everybody was up in arms a few weeks ago when "sources" close to the project claimed that the first cut was unwatchable and that the final cut was going to be just shy of 3-hours long. The bottom line is that the early screenings have given positive, albeit short reviews, which hint that the movie might be the best movie in the DCEU. Some have even reported that it's better than Wonder Woman.

Regardless of runtimes, Justice League is about to hit theaters next month and the promotional tour is in full swing. This is an important time for the DCEU and they seem determined to make Justice League the best of what they have to offer at this time. It has also been rumored that a sequel for the movie is already in the works, so Warner Bros. and DC must be pretty confident on what Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon have put together. You can check out the official runtime for Justice League over at the AMC Movie Theaters website.