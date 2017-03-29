Those of you who are looking forward to seeing Justice League this November may want to start training your bladder now to avoid a possibly inconvenient bathroom break, because it looks like this movie could be a long one. These massive superhero movies are regularly over two hours, but Justice League's possible runtime might be as massive as the expectations DC fans have placed on it. It looks like Zack Snyder's follow-up to Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice could be just shy of three hours.

This could definitely change come November, but right now IMDB has Justice League's runtime listed at two hours and 50 minutes. Yes, 170 minutes of Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, The Flash, Aquaman and at least a few minutes of Superman (and maybe Green Lantern) fighting Parademons. Oh, and Steppenwolf. To say that this runtime is crazy long would be a bit of an understatement, but is it really all that surprising? The theatrical release of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice was 151 minutes, which is pretty long for a blockbuster movie of that ilk. However, the extended edition of Dawn of Justice was nearly three-hours in length and many fans considered that to be much better than the theatrical version. Maybe not perfect, but much better. Perhaps Warner Bros. decided it would be best to not cut out a bunch of the movie that Zack Snyder feels is necessary this time around?

As far as Zack Snyder goes, the guy really does have a history of going long. There is a nearly four-hour cut of Watchmen, and Sucker Punch also has a significantly longer director's cut. Now, as far as Justice League goes, Warner Bros. is going to want to get this thing in as many theaters as possible so it can make as much money as possible. If the movie is good, it doesn't even have to be great, the demand to see it could be nearly unfathomable. That said, if the movie is approaching a three-hour runtime, that will somewhat get in the way of how many showings theaters can cram in per day. Could that affect the box office? Absolutely. But, assuming the three-hour cut of Justice League is the movie fans want it to be, then it will ultimately wind up helping out more to have it run long. Probably. Still, that seems long no matter how you slice it. Especially when, based on the recently released trailer and even the synopsis, it doesn't seem like this is The Lord of the Rings or anything like that. To some degree, it seems like a fairly standard "heroes need to save the world" kind of movie.

"Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

Again, this isn't official and the movie doesn't come out for nearly eight months, so a lot can change between now and then. Still, the idea that the live-action Justice League movie could be longer than Martin Scorsese's religious epic Silence is a lot to process. The cast for The Justice League includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder and is set for release on November 17.