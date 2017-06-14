The night is always darkest just before the dawn, or so they say. Zack Snyder recently had to step down from directing Justice League to tend to a personal tragedy, leaving the reshoots and editing to be completed by Joss Whedon. Warner Bros. is rallying in a big way to make this movie everything Snyder wanted it to be and some interesting new developments are proving that the dawn and some serious brightness is coming to the DCEU. First and most importantly, Danny Elfman is doing the score for Justice League. This is not a drill.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Danny Elfman has officially signed on to compose the score for Justice League, stepping in for Antonius Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, who did the score for Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Mad Max: Fury Road. Apparently, Holkenborg is doing the new Tomb Raider reboot instead. No disrespect to Junkie XL, but there is something very special about Danny Elfman stepping in for this movie and could be one of the key ingredients that helps make this movie not feel like Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice 2.0.

Danny Elfman is about as accomplished as they come in the world of composing, with more than 100 credits and a whole lot of awards, to his name. As fans of DC will probably be quick to point out, he is a big part of Batman on the big screen as well. He did the scores for Tim Burton's movies, Batman and Batman Returns, which was a major trademark of those particular movies. He also scored Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, as well as Hellboy II: The Golden Army and Avengers: Age of Ultron for Joss Whedon. So he is absolutely no stranger to the world of comic book movies. But him returning to the world of DC for Justice League is a big deal.

Now, as for the other bit of Justice League news that also happens to pertain to Batman. As mentioned, Joss Whedon is currently overseeing reshoots on the movie and, thanks to some new set photos, it looks like some Gotham City flavor is going to be added in. The Tumblr blog Batman Notes got ahold of some set photos, showcasing the gargoyle Batman was standing on in the Justice League trailer, as well as a Gotham City taxi. It hasn't yet been revealed just how much Gotham will feature in the movie, but based on these photos, it looks like at least a little more is going to be peppered in.

More Gotham City? Danny Elfman back doing the score to a DC movie? The verdict is still out on Justice League, but this should have fans feeling pretty good. Now, since Junkie XL had been working on the score already, elements of that may be used and blended with what Elfman comes up with, but we can't say for sure at this point. Whilst waiting to hear Danny Elfman's surely rad Justice League theme, you can check out the new set photos for yourself below.