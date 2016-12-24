Superman's death at the end of Batman V Superman was not exactly an earned moment, and it carries little emotional weight on its own, since everyone knows full well that Henry Cavill will reprise the character in next November's Justice League. But the death will help serve the new story, and is in place to establish a dynamic between the other heroes that might not be there had he survived his fight with Doomsday. Superman, being the most powerful of heroes in the DC Universe, would be the de facto leader of the Justice League had he not bit that big piss biscuit in the sky. But now, who should take his place?

For a long time, it has been confirmed that Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne will be the leader of the Justice League, as he sets out to bring these heroes together. But that was announced just before shooting started, and it sounds like there is a slight twist.

Yes, we will see two iconic DC heroes clash over just who should be leader of the Meta-Humans. And it's not Batman and Wonder Woman. The pair already know each other quite well, and teamed up at the end of Dawn of Justice to defeat Doomsday and Lex Luthor. Both are content with the other running the show. And it sounds like this plot element will play to some of the ongoing discussion in the media about woman's roles in entertainment, and where they stand as leaders themselves.

Batman and Wonder Woman have teamed up to track down the other Metahumans, and in the first trailer we saw from Comic-Con this past July, it appeared that they'd be dividing up their responsibilities. They will work together in a nice friendly fashion, then that jerk Superman shows up, and he kind of throws a wrench into their show.

While Batman and Wonder Woman have taken on individual leadership roles within the group, Batman is still the head honcho of the organization when someone like Commissioner Gordon comes calling. He'll be the central mouthpiece. But when Superman awakens from his death slumber, resurrected like Jesus on Easter, he will return with a mighty big chip on his shoulder. And it will basically be Batman V Superman 2. Henry Cavill says this to Total Film Magazine.

"There's pretty much an argument between him and Batman as to who is the leader."

Interestingly enough, their squabble will be mostly verbal as they bicker over who gets to lead the charge into battle. And it doesn't sound like they'll be trading many punches in this round. Henry goes onto explain that their dynamic will bring some much needed humor to the movie, as the old grump (Batman) and the young hunk (Superman) never quite see eye-to-eye on anything, including where the group should go for takeout at dinner time. Director Zack Snyder went onto say this about their fun dynamic.

"I think it's in all the characters inherently, this larger than life, big, fun stuff, especially when you're dealing with the Justice League."

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.