This morning, we got our second look at Justice League. DC Films and Warner Bros. drop what is being called the 'official trailer' after having premiered a sneak peek at Comic-Con way back in July, 2016. But still, no Superman. What gives? Where is he? We all know he's coming back to life, so is this tease really necessary? Director Zack Snyder thinks so.

At the end of Batman V Superman, Kal-El sacrificed his life to save not only Bruce Wayne and Wonder Woman, but the rest of Metropolis and Gotham as well. But as any DC fan worth their weight in Dark Knight DVDs knows, there is no keeping Superman dead and buried. Apparently, his absence plays a key role in the events that play out over the course of 2 hours. Just how much Superman the movie will actually have is anyone's guess. But director Zack Snyder has this to say to USA Today about his imminent return.

"It's hard to have a Justice League without Superman. That's how I feel about it. It was always a super-intriguing concept to me to have this opportunity to have him make that sacrifice but also have him be this, in a weird sort of way, the why of Justice League: What do you do now with him? What does the team think? What does the world need? All that comes into play. It's fun for us but it'll be interesting for audiences what we do with him."

As has been the case with big trailers such as this, the first teaser doesn't show too much, and it usually leaves something to be revealed later. We didn't get Ego the Living Planet until the last frame of the final Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer. We didn't see Vision until the last frame of the second Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer. And we didn't see Darth Vader until the payoff trailer for Rogue One, with the iconic villain also stepping out of the shadows in those final minutes of that footage. It's almost guaranteed at this point that the third and final sneak peek at Justice League will have a Superman teaser at the very end. So fans will have to be patient. Will Kal-El emerge in his black suit? Let's hope so. Seeing Henry Cavill in the same old costume we've already seen in two previous movies will be a let down.

Zack Snyder didn't just offer up a Superman tease. He also further explained Ben Affleck's role as Batman in this second adventure for the actor. About the Dark Knight's progression as a character, Snyder says this.

"He's been a loner for certainly his crime-fighting career, maybe with the exception of Robin. When we meet him in BvS, he's definitely at this low point of isolation. That was always our intention, that Justice League would be this continuation for Batman to evolve into a more complete hero."

He goes onto say exactly how the upcoming Wonder Woman standalone movie actually ties into both Batman V Superman and Justice League. The director explains.

"[Wonder Woman will] flesh out and realize (her island home) Themyscira and embrace canon with her and get all the elements to mash up that I love from the original stories. But also we'll see that dovetail into not only the why of BvS, but even now the why of Justice League and who she is finally realized. We know now where she comes from."

Justice League is still months away. First, Wonder Woman will get her own movie this June. With the Justice League movie arriving a few months later in November. It's not clear how soon we'll actually catch a glimpse of Superman, but in all likelihood, it probably won't happen until July, when Comic-Con rears its ugly head yet again.