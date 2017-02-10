DC fans around the world are still eagerly awaiting a new trailer for Justice League, which should be coming soon. But it isn't clear exactly when that will be. At the very latest, we should be seeing it around the release of Wonder Woman this June. In the meantime, you can check out a brand new synopsis that has been revealed for the upcoming Justice League movie.

This new synopsis showed up on Reddit recently and comes from a film magazine, but it is unclear given the picture of the page what magazine it is exactly. Still, it is more than clear enough to be able to read and because of that, we now have a new, more detailed synopsis for the first Justice League movie, which actually mentions the villain Steppenwolf by name. Here is the synopsis.

"In the wake of Clark Kent/Superman's (Cavill) death at the hands of Doomsday in BvS, vigilante Bruce Wayne/Batman (Affleck) reevaluates his extreme methods and begins reaching out to extraordinary heroes to assemble a team of crime-fighters to defend earth from all kinds of threats. Together with Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gadot), Batman seeks out cybernetically enhanced former college football star Vic Stone/Cyborg (Fisher), speedster Barry Allen/The Flash (Miller) and Atlantean warrior king Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Momoa). They face off against Steppenwolf (Hinds), the herald and second-in-command to alien warlord Darkseid, who is charged by Darkseid with hunting down three artifacts hidden on Earth."

The "three artifacts" that this new synopsis for Justice League mentions are most definitely the Mother Boxes, which is something we have known will be part of the movie for a little while now. For those who may not know, Mother Boxes in the world of DC Comics are sentient, miniature, portable supercomputers that possess impressive powers and abilities that even those who use them don't fully understand. These three Mother Boxes are going to be hidden on Earth in Justice League. One of them will be with the Atlanteans, one with the Amazonians and one with the humans. It was recently revealed that Cyborg, a member of the Justice League, actually has one of the Mother Boxes as part of his body, so he will actually wind up being a target for Darkseid at some point.

Warner Bros. recently released the full, central cast for Justice League, which will see the return of many characters from other DCEU movies as well as some fresh, new faces. The cast for the movie includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

Justice League 2 was recently bumped back on Warner Bros. release schedule, but it is believed that the first Justice League movie will set up Darkseid as the big bad for the next movie, but now we don't know when that will be exactly. This new synopsis definitely seems to lend some more credibility to that idea. As for Steppenwolf, Game of Thrones actor Ciaran Hinds was cast as the villain, so we will be seeing him go toe-to-toe with Batman and the gang later this year. Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder and is set for release on November 17.