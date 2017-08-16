When Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice hit theaters, it featured a Batman that most fans weren't accustomed to, played by Ben Affleck. For fans hoping to see a more conventional Caped Crusader in Justice League, you're in luck, because Ben Affleck revealed in a new interview that fans will not be disappointed when the movie hits theaters November 17. Here's what the actor had to say below during a new interview, comparing how Batman has changed from Batman v. Superman to Justice League.

"BvS departed a little bit from the traditional Batman. He started out with all this rage directed at Superman, because of his co-workers who had died in the fight Superman had with Zod. He was holding on to a lot of anger, in a little bit of an irrational way. Whereas this is a much more traditional Batman. He's heroic. He does things in his own way, but he wants to save people, help people. This is more in keeping with the canon of how Batman's usually been portrayed, and how he's portrayed vis a vis the Justice League in the comics. This is more the Batman you would find if you opened up your average Batman comic book. Not that it's average. I think it's a really cool story. Actually, it's sort of a story about multilateralism. It's not a bad theme to have!"

Entertainment Weekly reports that Bruce Wayne will find himself in a situation he's not really used to: working with other people. We saw at the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, during Superman's funeral, that Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) would team up and find the other "meta-humans" featured in Lex Luthor's files, leading to the formation of the Justice League. Here's what the actor had to say about how unique a situation this is for Bruce Wayne.

"He's put in this position of having to reach out, find other people, convincing them to do something. Part of the drama of the movie is the question of whether or not the team is going to come together. It's very different from the tenor of the last movie."

The recent Justice League reshoots are said to add in more humor while shaping the tone of Cyborg's story, since he is at the "heart" of the movie. Ben Affleck's comments come just days after a new rumor surfaced that claimed Justice League was unwatchable before the reshoots, which are being directed by Joss Whedon, who stepped in for Zack Snyder after he left the project following a family tragedy. However, there have been other reports that the Justice League reshoots are spiraling out of control, with an inflated budget with the reshoots spanning over two months. Still, as of now, Warner Bros. plans on releasing Justice League on November 17, so we'll have to wait and see how the movie truly turns out.