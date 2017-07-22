It was almost exactly a year ago that Zack Snyder took the Hall H stage at San Diego Comic-Con to reveal the very first footage from Justice League to the world. Coming off the heels of the divisive Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, it was just what the doctor ordered. Now, with Joss Whedon finishing up the movie following Snyder's recent departure which was the result of a personal tragedy, a brand new trailer for Justice League has been unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2017. This looks to build off the goodwill that the DC Extended Universe built up with Wonder Woman and, based on the response, it is doing a great job.

Warner Bros presented their entire upcoming movie slate to a packed house in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday and they knew what fans came there to see. They wanted new Justice League footage and they got new Justice League footage. Lucky for us, the studio was kind enough to release the trailer online as well. This is probably our best look at the movie yet and looks like it just may be the movie fans are hoping it can be.

In Justice League, our heroes are still dealing with Superman's death at the hands of Doomsday. Bruce Wayne/Batman reevaluates his extreme methods (i.e. killing dudes left and right) and begins reaching out to other heroes to assemble a team of crime-fighters to defend Earth from all kinds of threats. Namely Steppenwolf. Together with Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Batman seeks out Cyborg, speedster Barry Allen aka The Flash and the Atlantean warrior king known as Aquaman. They face off against Steppenwolf, who just so happens to be the second-in-command to alien warlord Darkseid, who is tasked with finding several artifacts that are hidden on Earth.

The DCEU got off to a bit of a rocky start, with both Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad having everyone hyped up ahead of time with great footage that didn't translate to an equally great movie. At least in the eyes of most critics and a great many fans. But Wonder Woman changed the course of things and if Justice League can keep that going, Marvel has some unbelievably stiff competition here in the very near future. If this movie lives up to the hype we could be looking at the biggest superhero movie of 2017. That is a big deal and would help truly solidify that the DCEU is moving in the right direction.

This trailer has some big surprises in store, so buckle up DC fans. Justice League is set to arrive in theaters on November 17, 2017, so the wait is almost over. Be sure to check out the brand new Justice League trailer for yourself below and be sure to keep an eye out for all of our other SDCC 2017 coverage throughout the weekend, which includes some of the other highlights from the Warner Bros. panel.