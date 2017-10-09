Warner Bros. has unveiled a new TV spot for Justice League that features new footage with Batman (Ben Affleck) assembling his team of "warriors." With just over a month left until this superhero ensemble hits theaters, hopefully we'll get much more footage of these heroes working together as a team, even if The Flash (Ezra Miller) isn't terribly confident in his skills. This footage features a new scene where Barry Allen reveals that all he really does is push people and then "run away fast." Still, Batman will need those skills, and the rest of his team, if they are to defeat the new threats that are coming.

Unlike the new Justice League trailer that dropped yesterday, which gave us our first look at Henry Cavill's Superman, this trailer doesn't feature the Man of Steel, like practically every other piece of marketing material thus far. While we know Superman will be back, when that will happen within this new story remains unclear, after sacrificing himself to defeat the powerful Doomsday, but as we saw in the final scene, Superman would be coming back from the dead at some point in the near future. Still, even without Superman, this team of superheroes is not one to be trifled with.

The footage also features a scene where Jason Momoa's Aquaman battles a winged creature that may be one of the parademons, and there are a few very brief shots of these nefarious forces that are gathering to take on our heroes. The primary villain in this movie will be Steppenwolf, who was seen briefly in Batman v Superman, as he tries to gather all of the Mother Boxes for Darkseid. It has been confirmed that one of these Mother Boxes is actually Cyborg (Ray Fisher), who has said to be at the heart of this story. It remains to be seen where the other two Mother Boxes will be found, but we'll find out in just over a month.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Last month, the first Justice League box office projections were released, revealing that the movie may open at $150 million during its opening weekend. While most studios would be thrilled with an opening weekend that huge, it still comes in just under the $166.1 million debut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice last year. It's possible those projections could rise after the first reviews come in, especially since the early reactions have been quite positive. While we wait for more on Justice League, take a look at this new TV spot, which comes courtesy of Warner Bros. YouTube.