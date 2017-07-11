Back in November, Warner Bros.' highly-anticipated Justice League added the talented British actor Ciaran Hinds as iconic villain Steppenwolf. While not much has been revealed about this character, the actor revealed in a new interview that, since he did all of his work in motion capture, he never got a chance to meet any of the cast members in Justice League. Here's what he had to say.

"No, I don't know whether they're all afraid to come and meet me. No, no they weren't, really. Because it's imaginary, you do it with green screen. That was another challenge, you could say, yeah. But it was quite fun. And they're very encouraging in what you do, suggesting 'Over here, look over there, imagine that, do this here, they're coming at you now.'"

Ciaran Hinds made these revelations during The Michael Hill Show on BBC, although he wouldn't divulge any specifics about the story, or his character. The official Justice League synopsis reveals that the Justice League heroes will face off against Steppenwolf the herald, who serves as second-in-command to alien warlord Darkseid. Steppenwolf has been charged by Darkseid to hunt down three artifacts hidden on Earth, which are known as the Mother Boxes. It has been confirmed that one of the Mother Boxes was used to create Cyborg. When asked about more details about his character, the actor offered this.

"I'm sorry I'm not in costume. I didn't even have a costume when I was doing it. It's all done in motion capture. So... they stick a helmet on your head, they put two cameras around, and they capture all your expressions, facial expressions. So basically, they're going to concoct some kind of construction and they will use my facial expressions, eyes, mouth, voice, they'll turn into this murderous, avenging Steppenwolf from the planet Apokolips, apparently. Who's bent on Hell on Earth."

Ciaran Hinds is part of an all-star cast that includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Warner Bros. also recently confirmed that Justice League will be showcased during the studio's Comic-Con 2017 panel in a few weeks, where it is expected that a new trailer will be revealed.