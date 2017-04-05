Not all that long ago, we were treated to the first official trailer for Justice League, which appeared to give us a pretty good idea of what to expect from the movie. But, aside from Superman, there was a clear absence in the form of the villain Steppenwolf, who we know to be the main bad guy the Justice League will be facing in November. Now actor Ciaran Hinds, who will be playing Steppenwolf, has provided some details on his character.

The actor recently spoke with The Independant about his role in Justice League. We have known for a while that the Game of Thrones actor will be playing Steppenwolf, but we haven't heard much about it since that was revealed. In the interview, he gave a tiny bit about his character in the movie and also teased his relationship to the even bigger threat, Darkseid. Here is what he had to say.

"He's old, tired, still trying to get out of his own enslavement to Darkseid, [but] he has to keep on this line to try and take over worlds."

So from the sound of it, the Justice League will be fighting an old and tired, but very powerful guy before having to fight Darkseid. But this also lays out a pretty clear connection and makes it feel even more likely that Darkseid will be making some kind of appearance in the movie. Outside of the character details, Ciaran Hinds also revealed that his performance is going to be motion capture and that, what we see on screen will pretty much just be his mouth and eyes.

"Basically they're going to construct something, digitally, and then they will use my eyes and mouth."

He couldn't say much else about his part in the movie since Warner Bros. wants to keep things secretive, at least until the release date gets a bit closer. But he did reveal that Zack Snyder is a big fan of his movie Excalibur and Ciaran Hinds figures that is probably what helped him land the role. It turns out the movie was actually referenced in Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, but directly and indirectly. Indirectly, having Superman get impaled by a spear was, according to him, a reference to what happened to King Arthur in Excalibur. But Zack Snyder also threw in a much more obvious reference to the movie in Batman V Superman.

"They were great fans of Excalibur, Zack and his team. Maybe that's how I got the role [in Justice League]! Who knows? There's a bit when they're walking in Gotham City and suddenly on a marquee of a cinema you see Excalibur playing."

It may not be much, but this at least gives us a slightly better idea about who will be trying to take down the good guys in Justice League. In addition to Ciaran Hinds as the big bad villain Steppenwolf, the cast for the movie includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder and is set for release on November 17, 2017.