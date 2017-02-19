We still have nine months left until Justice League hits theaters on November 17, and it isn't clear when Warner Bros. pans on releasing the next batch of footage. Thankfully, cinematographer Fabian Wagner sent out a new photo of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman form the movie, while revealing that his movie has a similar visual style to Batman v Superman, which was shot by Larry Fong. Here's what Fabian Wagner had to say in his Instagram caption.

"Last year I was fortunate enough to work with Zack Snyder on his new movie 'Justice League'. I had always been a fan of his work and of his long time cinematographer Larry Fong. I tried to put my own stamp onto it but Larry's dark and beautiful lighting was a huge source of inspiration. I had the best time working with all of those guys #justiceleague #zacksnyder #larryfong"

The DP wouldn't reveal any further details on Instagram, but his statement certainly is interesting. In the wake of Clark Kent/Superman's (Cavill) death at the hands of Doomsday in BvS, vigilante Bruce Wayne/Batman (Affleck) reevaluates his extreme methods and begins reaching out to extraordinary heroes to assemble a team of crime-fighters to defend earth from all kinds of threats. Together with Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gadot), Batman seeks out cybernetically enhanced former college football star Vic Stone/Cyborg (Fisher), speedster Barry Allen/The Flash (Miller) and Atlantean warrior king Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Momoa). They face off against Steppenwolf (Hinds), the herald and second-in-command to alien warlord Darkseid, who is charged by Darkseid with hunting down three artifacts hidden on Earth.

A rumor from May revealed that Justice League will open with a flashback scene from 30,000 years ago, featuring Darkseid's first defeat when the humans, Atlanteans and the Amazons all came together to beat him. These three civilizations are believed to have divided up an artifact into three parts, the Mother Boxes, which Steppenwolf is presumably coming for in Justice League. It has also been rumored that Steppenwolf will be the main Justice League villain, with Darkseid appearing at the end of the movie, leading into the currently untitled Justice League 2 sequel.

It's possible that one of the other Mother Boxes will be revealed in the upcoming Wonder Woman movie, which hits theaters June 2, just five months before Justice League arrives November 17. It's also possible that the remaining Mother Box will be featured in the stand alone Aquaman movie, which debuts October 5, 2018, before the Justice League sequel will hit theaters on June 14, 2019. Hopefully we'll find out more about these Mother Boxes as we get ready for Wonder Woman and Justice League to hit theaters this year. While we wait for more details on Justice League, take a look at this new photo below.