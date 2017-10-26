DC Films and Warner Bros. has dropped some fresh new Wonder Woman footage to steer away from a small bit of fan controversy regarding Aquaman's 'Trident'. What's all the hubbub? Well, Aquaman's famous trident does not appear to be a Trident at all in the promotional material for Justice League. In the new behind-the-scenes pictures that director Zack Snyder shared on social media only helps fuel this fire.

In one of the latest shots that Snyder shared, Batman (Ben Affleck) is holding Aquaman's Trident, but it looks suspicious in the hands of the Dark Knight and has fans wondering why we even call the weapon a trident, since it clearly has more than three points. It's more of pentadent or quinquedent when one takes the time to think about it. If that one photo isn't enough for you, or you simply don't care about Aquaman and his movie trident...We also have this wonderful new Wonder Woman feeaturette from AT&T that gives us some select new footage.

But first, back to Arthur Curry's weapon of choice. Jason Momoa's Aquaman Trident was first shown on the big screen ever so briefly during Batman v Superman last year, but it seems only recently that fans have really started to argue about the weapon. Fans have started to call out Zack Snyder for ruining Aquaman's most famous weapon while others think that the so-called Trident looks more like a spork or a rake. The joke being that Snyder's DC outings to date have been overblown and bigger isn't always better, but it appears that there's another reason.

Before the New 52 era, the Trident, granted by Poseidon to the rightful ruler and protector of the seas, was indestructible and a very powerful melee weapon, able to destroy the very powerful Imperiex Probes for instance, which Aquaman wielded with unmatched skill. Apart from its power as a melee weapon, the Trident also had the power to manipulate water, fire bolts of powerful energy and act as a focus to amplify the magical power of others, most notably Tempest. In the New 52, the Trident is now part of a collection of seven very powerful Atlantean magical items, forged by the first king of Atlantis who calls himself "The Dead King." It looks like the Aquaman movie may take quite a bit from this storyline, but it is unclear if it will follow the ways of the weaponry.

In the New 52 era, Geoff Johns, Ivan Reis, and Joe Prado created the new Aquaman series in which the Aquaman movie will be loosely based. In that particular era that was started in 2011, Aquaman's Trident went through a makeover where it was turned from the normal 3 prongs to the 5 prongs that it is on the big screen now for Justice League. Fans are still upset, but at least it wasn't a decision that was made on a whim. It has also been hinted that Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) may hold the key to the origin of the legendary weapon.

Who knows? Those extra prongs may be necessary during the battle with Steppenwolf in Justice League and they may address the issue in a lighthearted, comical way to bust Aquaman's chops for not knowing how to count. Regardless of how many prongs are on the Trident, Justice League is only a few weeks away and it's tracking to be monstrous success, despite still calling Aquaman's main weapon a Trident when it clearly has 5 prongs. Tickets for Justice League are on sale now. You can check out the image of Batman holding the "Trident" below, courtesy of Imadh's Twitter account.

Batman with Aquaman's Trident is just one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/okoTKDEdAw — Imadh (@lehdarklord) October 26, 2017